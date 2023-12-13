Buckeye Valley Superintendent Paul Craft announced Tuesday that he plans to accept the position of State Superintendent of Public Instruction for Ohio after it was offered to him by the Ohio State Board of Education.

Craft was selected for the position by the board Tuesday afternoon and told Buckeye Valley families in an email that he verbally accepted the position, subject to final contract approval. Craft said he made the announcement with “decidedly mixed emotions.”

“If I could have written the script, this opportunity would have presented itself two or three years down the road when we were further along in addressing the district’s growth and facility challenges,” Craft told families. “However, I felt I could not pass up this once-in-a-career opportunity, and I believe that Buckeye Valley Local Schools will continue on a path of excellence moving forward.”

On Wednesday, Craft said that as the structure of education in Ohio has changed, he feels there are some “really important” roles left to the State Board of Education to handle, including teacher licenses, allegations of teacher misconduct, teacher certifications and teacher recognition programs.

“There’s still some really intriguing things where I’m eager for the opportunity to try to make a difference on the state level,” Craft said. “I love where I am here at Buckeye Valley and the work we are doing for these 2,500 kids, but a chance to influence the education of 1.6 million kids … I was intrigued, late in my career (and) want to give back at the state level.”

In the email to families, Craft said he will work with the district team and Buckeye Valley Board of Education as he transitions to the state superintendent position, effective Jan. 1.

“I thank you for all the incredible support the BV Community has shown me over this last year and a half,” Craft said in the email. “It has been a pleasure to serve as the District’s superintendent, and I have so much pride in the excellent work the District is doing. Buckeye Valley is a special community, where tradition meets innovation, and I can not wait to see the District continue to excel, grow, and succeed as the District moves forward.”

Craft said he will remain involved with the district as a community member and parent.

“I’m still going to be a parent of three Buckeye Valley students and the spouse of a Buckeye Valley staff member,” Craft said Wednesday. “I’m still going to be incredibly involved (and) an incredibly interested community member in the success of this district.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.