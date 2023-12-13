In preparation for the March 19, 2024 primary election, the Delaware County Republican Central Committee convened on Thursday, Dec. 7, and endorsed the following candidates:

• Bernie Moreno for U.S. Senate

• Representative Jim Jordan for U.S. House of Representatives – District 4

• Representative Troy Balderson for U.S. House of Representatives – District 12

• Representative Brian Lorenz for Ohio House of Representatives – District 60

• Representative Beth Lear for Ohio House of Representatives – District 61

• Aletha Carver for 5th District Court of Appeals term beginning Feb. 9, 2025

• Kevin Popham for 5th District Court of Appeals term beginning Feb. 10, 2025

• Judge David Gormley for 5th District Court of Appeals term beginning Feb. 11, 2025

• Judge Jim Schuck for judge of the Court of Common Pleas

• Gary Merrell for county commissioner term beginning Jan. 2, 2025

• Jeff Benton for county commissioner term beginning Jan. 3, 2025

• Jeff Balzer for county sherriff

• Chris Bauserman for county engineer

• Natalie Fravel for clerk of the common pleas

• Mark Hickman for county coroner

• Melissa Jordan for county recorder

• Melissa Schiffel for county prosecutor

• Gary James for Republican State Central committeeman

• Melanie Leneghan for Republican State Central committeewoman

Central Committee Chairman Shawn Parker noted “Delaware County has a history of electing strong, conservative candidates who serve the voters with integrity. We, as a party, feel these are the best candidates to represent the interests of Delaware County both locally and nationally.”

Submitted by the Delaware County Republican Party.