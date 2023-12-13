In preparation for the March 19, 2024 primary election, the Delaware County Republican Central Committee convened on Thursday, Dec. 7, and endorsed the following candidates:
• Bernie Moreno for U.S. Senate
• Representative Jim Jordan for U.S. House of Representatives – District 4
• Representative Troy Balderson for U.S. House of Representatives – District 12
• Representative Brian Lorenz for Ohio House of Representatives – District 60
• Representative Beth Lear for Ohio House of Representatives – District 61
• Aletha Carver for 5th District Court of Appeals term beginning Feb. 9, 2025
• Kevin Popham for 5th District Court of Appeals term beginning Feb. 10, 2025
• Judge David Gormley for 5th District Court of Appeals term beginning Feb. 11, 2025
• Judge Jim Schuck for judge of the Court of Common Pleas
• Gary Merrell for county commissioner term beginning Jan. 2, 2025
• Jeff Benton for county commissioner term beginning Jan. 3, 2025
• Jeff Balzer for county sherriff
• Chris Bauserman for county engineer
• Natalie Fravel for clerk of the common pleas
• Mark Hickman for county coroner
• Melissa Jordan for county recorder
• Melissa Schiffel for county prosecutor
• Gary James for Republican State Central committeeman
• Melanie Leneghan for Republican State Central committeewoman
Central Committee Chairman Shawn Parker noted “Delaware County has a history of electing strong, conservative candidates who serve the voters with integrity. We, as a party, feel these are the best candidates to represent the interests of Delaware County both locally and nationally.”
Submitted by the Delaware County Republican Party.