A Sept. 30 Delaware Gazette story about the Community Development Block Grant program has been brought to my attention. The program has granted $495,000 to the city. The money will be used, with other funds, toward the Noble Street Neighborhood Street Improvement Project, which will improve nearly 7,000 feet of pavement between Bernard Road and London Road. This is good news.

However, the story suggests the funds were awarded by the state. Gov. Mike DeWine is quoted as saying, in part, “… The projects we’re supporting with this funding underscore our commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous Ohio for all.”

At no point does the story explain or acknowledge that the CDBG program and the funds it awards are federal. Yes, it’s administered by the state, but the dollars come from the federal government.

It’s worth noting that Donald Trump attempted to slash CDBG funds each year he was in office. President Biden increased CDBG funding. Ohio Republicans should not appear to take credit for a program federal Republicans have tried to cut. In any case, a news story about a nearly $500,000 grant should at least mention the source of the funding.

This is a belated correction indeed, but still worth noting.

Margo Bartlett

Delaware