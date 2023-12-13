SUNBURY — Preservation Parks of Delaware County recently named Molly Creamer, formerly of Leeds Farm and Price Organics Farm, its new historical farm manager at Gallant Farm.

“We are excited to welcome Molly to Preservation Parks,” said outdoor connections manager Casey Smith. “Her combination of experiences and enthusiasm make her the perfect fit for this position.”

A native of Prospect, Creamer’s roots in farming run deep, having been an active participant in 4-H and (Future Farmers of America) FFA, while also contributing to her family’s farm — tending to sheep and harvesting hay and straw. In her new role, her passion for history, agriculture and community will combine to offer guests to Gallant Farm a memorable experience.

“I think Gallant Farm can offer a unique learning experience for the entire family,” Creamer said. “The best learning happens when we’re having fun.”

Creamer’s vision is to bring the community in where it “feels like grandma’s house.”

“Stepping back in time to the Depression-era allows us to appreciate modern conveniences like refrigerators and washing machines,” Creamer said. “A visit to Gallant Farm can truly bring families together.”

Since assuming her role in September, Creamer has met guests at events like the Trick or Treat Trail, where she offered hayrides as part of the Halloween event. She is looking forward to meeting and connecting with regular visitors, working closely with volunteers, and hosting school field trips.

She hopes students can learn valuable lessons about resourcefulness and resilience that was part of everyday life in the 1930s and 40s.

Families can explore what life was like during upcoming events like A Winter’s Day on the Farm on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the Lantern Tour of the Farm on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m.; and National Seed Swap Day on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 1-3 p.m. The farm hosts a lively book club, the “Gallant Farm Literary and Cowpie Society” and a book from the Great Depression or World War II years is featured.

More programs are available on the Preservation Parks website.

Regular visitation to Gallant Farm’s barns and farmhouse this winter is Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Submitted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County.