Ohio Wesleyan’s Henry Hinkle, right, brings the ball up the floor during the first half of last Wednesday’s game against visiting Hiram.

Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Ohio Wesleyan University junior Henry Hinkle has been named a North Coast Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week, it was announced by the NCAC.

Hinkle, a guard on the Ohio Wesleyan men’s basketball team, was named Men’s Basketball Offensive Athlete of the Week.

Hinkle scored 15 of his career-high 33 points during a span of less than 4 minutes as Ohio Wesleyan took the lead for good in a 98-90 NCAC win over Hiram on last Wednesday. With Ohio Wesleyan trailing, 6-5, Hinkle scored the Bishops’ next 15 points, converting a 3-point play and adding a pair of 3-pointers in 3:29 of game time as Ohio Wesleyan built a 20-7 lead.

Hinkle later hit 4 straight free throws as the Bishops clinched the game at the free-throw line. Hinkle went 10-for-16 from the field, including 5-for-8 from beyond the arc, and was 8-for-9 from the line on the way to the 33 points.

On Saturday, Hinkle led the Bishops with 21 points and 6 assists in a 78-66 NCAC loss at Denison. On the week, Hinkle averaged 27.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, shooting .563 (18-32) from the field, .467 (7-15) from 3-point range, and .917 (11-12) from the stripe.

VOLLEYBALL

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Melissa Murray, junior Olivia Osuna, senior Kaitlyn Peters, and senior Claire Solberg received Academic All-District VII recognition in volleyball from the College Sports Communicators, it was announced this week.

Murray, a right-side hitter, majors in biochemistry and pre-medicine.

Osuna, a setter, majors in health and human kinetics and psychology.

Peters, an outside hitter, majors in health and human kinetics.

Solberg, a middle blocker, majors in sociology/anthropology.

Academic All-District honors are bestowed by the College Sports Communicators, with District VII consisting of schools in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. To be considered for the teams, one must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or better and either start 66 percent or play in 90 percent of the team’s games.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

