COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Farm Bureau members celebrated “Cultivating Tomorrow Together” as the organization recently held its 105th annual meeting in Columbus from Dec. 7-8.

Nearly 360 delegates from all 88 Ohio counties established the organization’s policy goals for the coming year, recognized county Farm Bureau and individual achievements, and honored industry leaders.

Katherine Harrison was reelected to the state board of trustees for District 11, which includes Delaware County.

A Canal Winchester resident, Harrison will be serving her fifth three-year term. As a trustee, she will help govern the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and represent members from Delaware, Franklin, Madison and Union counties.

Harrison is the owner of Harrison Farm, where she raises sheep, goats and chickens, and also provides agritourism opportunities for visitors from the metropolitan area. Her farm offers educational internships for students and serves as a farm incubator for young agriculturalists. She is the founder of the Fearless Female Farmer nonprofit and hosts the Fearless Female Farmer podcast.

A 19-year member of the Franklin County Farm Bureau, Harrison has been a past president and is active in its public policy work. She is a graduate of Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER leadership development program, was a McCloy Fellow through the American Council on Germany, and completed the National Institute of Animal Agriculture’s Advanced Training for Animal Agriculture Leaders. Harrison received a bachelor’s degree in history and world religions from the University of Richmond.

Others elected to the state board of trustees include:

• District 3 Trustee Adele Flynn: Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron and Lorain counties

• District 8 Trustee Matt Vodraska: Ashland, Medina, Summit and Wayne counties

• District 14 Trustee Matt Aultman: Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami counties

• District 17 Trustee Al Miller: Belmont, Monroe, Noble and Washington counties

• District 18 Trustee Lane Osswald: Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery and Preble counties

• Southeast Regional Trustee Greg Wells: Athens, Belmont, Coshocton, Fairfield, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Licking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.

Information for this story was submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.