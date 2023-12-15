After the Delaware Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of a rezoning amendment and preliminary development plan for the Northwood development last week, the Delaware City Council held its first reading for the ordinances during Monday’s meeting.

As a first reading, no discussion was held on the proposal, and a public hearing was scheduled as part of the second reading during the council’s next meeting on Jan. 8.

Metro Development is proposing the construction of a mixed-residential development including up to 1,168 dwelling units spread across three subareas on the approximately 231-acre site located on the northwest corner of the state Route 521 and Byxbe Parkway roundabout. Subarea A would contain up to 360 multi-family dwelling units on approximately 22.88 acres, while Subarea B would contain up to 357 single-family dwelling units on approximately 124.28 acres. Subarea C would contain up to 451 multi-family dwelling units on 83.38 acres.

Included in the development would be approximately 56.86 acres of open space and a clubhouse, dog park, and other amenities in both subareas featuring multi-family units.

The land is currently zoned A-1 (Agricultural District), and a conditional use permit is being proposed to place a planned mixed-use overlay district on the property as part of the rezoning to A-1 PMU (Agricultural District with a Planned Mixed Use Overlay District).

Metro would extend Byxbe Parkway in two segments north from its current terminus at the existing roundabout to service subareas B and C. The development would require a traffic impact study with acceptance by the city, county, and Ohio Department of Transportation. Metro would be responsible for any improvements and/or financial obligations deemed necessary by the city and county.

While the proposed development is still only a consideration by the council, nearby residents of the proposed site were outspoken about their concerns with the project during last week’s Planning Commission meeting. Many residents echoed the same concerns about traffic, density, and appropriate screening to shield the current homes from the apartments.

Sylvia Digulio, who lives in the Kensington Place subdivision that would border Subarea A of the Northwood development, told the commission, “I’d like to say that the neighborhoods of Kensington Place, Old Colony, Bowtown Road, and lower (state Route) 521 are strongly opposed to any multi-family apartments, especially the Seattle (House)-style buildings which do not fit the design of the Kensington single-family homes.

“We do not want zoning changed at all. We want only single-family homes to lessen the impact of at least 1,600 vehicles from the apartments, which would greatly reduce our traffic density problem if we didn’t have them. The stretch of road from Byxbe Parkway roundabout on Route 521 is only four blocks from state Route 36/37. We’re sandwiched in between Byxbe Parkway and Route 36/37, and we’re building a Seattle-style, tall building — 16 of them — facing state Route 521, only two blocks from the existing Seattle (House). It’s ludicrous.”

Many more residents spoke out against the idea of building apartments in general near their homes. David Gaines, who also lives in Kensington Place, called apartment living “depressing as hell” and full of “transient people” who are not invested in where they live.

Following the public hearing, Councilman Cory Hoffman noted that while residents can voice all their negative feelings about apartments and the people who live in them, the apartments fall within the desired land uses outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan. Because of that comprehensive plan, Hoffman said neither the commission nor the council has a valid reason to prevent the development based solely on neighboring residents not wanting to live near them.

The Jan. 8 meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Delaware City Hall, located at 1 S. Sandusky St. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

