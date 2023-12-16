8696 Devon Ridge Ct, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Fryman, Sarah L, $579,970

1421 Goldwell Dr, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Cecil, Susan Ann, $477,914

3005 Berlin Manor Dr, Delaware, Fischer Management Llc To: Castilleja, Leonardo Perez Moreno & Rojo, Alma Patricia Torres, $899,000

9458 Clermont Blvd, Powell, Mcgrail, Mary Jean To: Mcintosh, Virginia M, $303,000

6488 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Huey, Taylor S & Cameron T, $509,420

5530 Comet View Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Richard, Andrew J, $597,060

254 Tinley Park Cir, Delaware, Clay, Franklin D & Fields, Diane M To: Pence, Howard W & Joan A Trustees, $475,000

853 Oakley Dr, Delaware, Zivich, George J Jr & Margaret A To: Monte, Kenneth A & Amy, $593,500

5789 Benton Ln, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Abdi, Oomar Trustee, $914,890

4054 Golden Crest Ct, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Nelson, Ethan & Shannon, $654,549

5764 Cheshire Rd, Galena, Hall, Craig A Trustee To: Boytim, Derek, $400,000

3247 Logsdon Loop, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Anugula, Ajay Reddy & Gaddam, Preethi Reddy, $612,086

6449 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Dornisch, Peter A & Lisa C, $533,220

5544 Jessica Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Martin, Clarence H, $523,895

6286 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Sndrade, Luciana Pedreira De Freitas & Hidaka, Cleberson, $529,970

747 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Vegesna, Chaitanya & Namburi, Sushma, $525,225

6474 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Mishra, Vijay Shankar & Panda, Sai Pooja, $516,350

5511 Whitestone Trce, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Real Victor Manuel Cruz & Estrada, Gloria Jazmin Torres, $592,399

2295 Walnut Way, Lewis Center, Akomeah, Michael To: Sweeney, Brian & Arianna, $989,000