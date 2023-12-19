The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team took care of business early, racing out to a 43-18 halftime lead en route to a dominant 80-51 OCC-Capital Division win over visiting Worthington Kilbourne Tuesday night.

The Pacers, who improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league play, led 20-7 after a quarter. A combined eight different players scored in the first … seven played for Hayes.

The balanced attack continued into the second quarter, too. Chase Griggs hit a pair of three-pointers, Landon Vanderwarker canned another and Jesse Burris scored a pair of buckets of his own as the Pacers more than doubled up the Wolves by the break.

Hayes added to its edge with a 24-17 third, getting three triples from Jake Lowman in the quarter.

Griggs and Lowman led the way with 15 points apiece. Burris and Will Sims added 11 each while Vanderwarker had nine.

Te’mar Lewis had a game-best 28 points to lead the Wolves (3-2, 1-2).

Olentangy Liberty 58, Newark 49

The Patriots got a little payback Tuesday night in Newark, knocking off the team that ended last season’s lengthy postseason run thanks in part to a 26-point night from Tyler Kropp.

Liberty (5-1) led 25-20 at halftime. Up 40-33 after three, it sealed the deal at the free throw line. The Patriots, who hit 17 of their 24 free throws for the game, made 11 of their 13 in the fourth.

Butterfield backed Kropp with 14 points while Addison Bailey and Christian Moulton had five apiece.

Also: River Valley 70, Buckeye Valley 53.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Remy Largent scored 34 points, Lexi Federer added 17 and Teagan Ng and Alexa Morris finished with 15 apiece as Big Walnut cruised to a 101-15 OCC-Capital Division win over host Franklin Heights Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles led 33-2 by the end of the first quarter and 54-5 by halftime.

Worthington Kilbourne 55, Delaware Hayes 37

Three different Pacers scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as the host Wolves used a 19-6 third quarter to turn a halftime deficit into a lopsided league win Tuesday night.

Hannah West had 12 points, Adrionna Brown added 11 and Ava Green finished with 10 in the setback.

Olentangy Berlin 63, Mount Vernon 41

The Bears started strong and finished with a flourish, using a 19-11 first quarter to set the tone and a 15-7 fourth to put the finishing touches on a convincing non-league win over the host Yellow Jackets Tuesday night in Mount Vernon.

Layla Merriweather finished with 27 points in the win — a new Berlin single-game record. She also hit seven threes … another record.

Also: Olentangy 60, Grove City 38.