Originally, a group of Presbyterians from New Jersey met in 1835 in Van Dorn Tavern. At the meeting, they decided to have a Presbyterian church. Committee of Alvin P. Condit and J. S. Condit were to secure a preacher and arrange for the organization.

On Oct. 15, 1836, 20 charter members signed in Ogden School House (located on future state Route 37 between Vans Valley Road and state Route 605). Silas Ogden, Robert Lewis, and Andrew Herron were trustees. The orginal church was named the First Trenton Presbyterian Church.

Rev. C. N. Ransome was the first pastor and served for a salary of $18.50. For the first year, services were held in Van Dorn Tavern or Ogden School. In February 1837, they decided to acquire a site and build a building with the Vans Valley Cemetery nearby. This served well, but Trenton Township was growing north. When the church was ready on Hartford Road, the building was sold to United Bretheran Church for $100 in 1858. It eventually became a machine shed and barn.

More members lived north than in the Vans Valley area so a new site was acquired in South Condit on the north side of Hartford Road just west of SR 605, and a building was built in 1856. The new church cost $500 and was dedicated on Oct. 4, 1856. The building became too small so Elder Edgar Condit donated the land on the south side of Hartford Road. (The older building became a Pierson barn when the church moved.)

A church in gothic revival architecture was constructed for $2,888.96 and dedicated May 25, 1879, as Trenton Presbyterian Church. It was one large room serving as a sanctuary. Entrance in northeast corner with bell tower over it. The chancel was a recessed alcove in the west end where the large raising partition is behind the quilt. The seating was arranged crosswise in the room facing the chancel putting a three window combination in the east wall behind the congregation. The windows were in place, but not the ones that can be seen today.

Major renovation in 1904 added Sunday School space on the west. The old bell tower was replaced with a new one, moving the entrance more to the center of the north wall. The addition on the west side meant the chancel had to be moved to an alcove built in the south wall. Seating was changed to face the alcove. The new entrance is behind the congregation. Stained glass windows were replaced by memorial stained glass windows. Three large window combination on the east wall was replaced with the Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane window.

In the mid-1920s, the name changed to First Presbyterian Church of Condit, which later became First Presbyterian Church of Condit, then Condit Presbyterian Church, then Condit United Presbyterian Church and now Condit Presbyterian Church, again.

