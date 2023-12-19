A Delaware man pleaded guilty to murdering his wife earlier this year and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Monday in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

James Hayslip, 75, appeared in court Monday for a change of plea hearing and entered a guilty plea to one count of murder, an unclassified felony, in connection with the death of his wife, Karen Trautman-Hayslip, 86.

According to the City of Delaware Police Department, on Aug. 1, bailiffs with the Delaware Municipal Court went to Hayslip’s home on Balsam Drive to enforce an eviction and entered the home after they did not receive an answer at the door. Police reported they discovered Hayslip and Trautman-Hayslip inside the bedroom, both with stab wounds. Medics and police were dispatched to the home, and Trautman-Hayslip was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors reported she had been stabbed three times.

Hayslip was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus to be treated for his wounds. The criminal complaint filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court states that while Hayslip was being transported to the hospital, he told a police detective that he stabbed his wife. Police said Hayslip turned the knife on himself after stabbing Trautman-Hayslip.

Prosecutors reported that Hayslip admitted to carrying out the stabbings after facing an eviction. After Hayslip was released from the hospital, he was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

After Hayslip changed his plea Monday morning, Judge David M. Gormley proceeded immediately to sentencing and ordered Hayslip to serve the mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Prosecutors said Hayslip will be 90 years old before he is eligible to seek release from the parole board.

“Karen’s loss has been a terrible tragedy endured by her family, and I am pleased that justice was delivered swiftly so Karen’s family may close this ugly chapter and focus on their healing.” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel Monday. “It’s an honor to be a voice for victims alongside dedicated law enforcement officers like those with the Delaware Police Department, including Detective Nick Strasser, who was the lead investigator in this matter.”

Hayslip was in the Delaware County Jail Monday awaiting transport to prison.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.