Under the heading of Development, Brown Township’s Fall Newsletter had the following paragraph:

“The township is keeping an eye on a potential annexation of land into Delaware city. This land is directly across from the Byxbe campus and sheriff department on State Route 521. It consists of 157 acres in Brown Township and 73 acres in Delaware Township. The (Delaware County) commissioners will be the deciding factor. A group of three developers are wanting to place apartments and single-family homes on that land, roughly a thousand rooftops. The Byxbe Parkway is expected to extend through this land at the roundabout. We have no timeline for the extension as the details and plans are still in the works.”

On Sept. 18, the commissioners approved the contract for parking, drainage, and related improvement to the Kilbourne Planned Commercial District and forwarded a transfer liquor license request to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control from the Kilbourne Market, 5620 State Route 521.

In addition, on Sept. 11 and 28, the commissioners received annexation petitions for Brown and Delaware townships into the city by attorneys. As of mid-December, the land still sits empty.

As for the Brown Township trustees, they heard a proposal from Reggie Langford “to do work at the cemetery,” the April 11 meeting minutes said. “Working at the cemetery was his first job and he remembers paying attention to the veteran’s graves… The trustees are very supportive of this initiative.”

Langford’s work culminated in the township holding a Wreaths Across America ceremony at Green Mound Cemetery in Kilbourne on Dec. 16.

Trustee Connie Skinner and the VFW post in Ashley helped identify the nearly 100 veterans buried in the township, and a new lighted flagpole was installed at the cemetery. A nonprofit organization was set up to receive donations for the wreaths.

“The wreaths on every veteran’s grave look so peaceful and beautiful,” the township posted on its Facebook page. “Thanks to all who had a hand in this. We are proud of Reggie Langford for all he’s done for our community. We had a crowd of at least 75 people, maybe more. The Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts were a huge help. We are certainty in the Christmas spirit now.”

Also adding to the spirit was a toy drive held the same day at Tri-Township’s new fire station at 1725 Bowtown Road.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].