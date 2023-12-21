To aid the search for its next city manager, the City of Delaware is seeking the assistance of a consultant firm to guide the hiring process. After previously narrowing the initial pool of seven firms to three finalists, the Delaware City Council interviewed each firm ahead of its special meeting on Monday.

The three firms still under consideration by the city include Affion Public, Slavin Management Consultants, and Management Advisory Group. The City of Worthington hired the latter earlier this year to guide its ongoing search for a new city manager, while Slavin Management Consultants led the recently completed search for a new city manager in Sandusky. Affion Public was hired by the City of Dublin to guide the city through its hiring process in 2022.

No action was taken by the council regarding the firms as some council members requested additional resources and information on the candidates, including detailed accounts of previous searches, before rendering a decision. The ordinance authorizing Mayor Carolyn Riggle to execute a consulting services agreement will go to a second reading to be held during the Jan. 8 council meeting.

In August, Tom Homan announced his intention to retire in July 2024 after serving as Delaware’s city manager for 25 years. By announcing his plan a year in advance, Homan hoped to allow for a smooth leadership transition at the top of Delaware’s management.

As he nears the halfway point of his final year at the helm in Delaware, Homan’s annual raise was given its first reading during the meeting. Pending approval by the council, Homan is set to receive an 8% increase to his salary, which would equate to an hourly rate of $95.45. He would also receive a 1.5% increase in contributions to his ICMA-457 plan.

Homan’s amended employee agreement will also go to a second reading during the next scheduled council meeting.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.