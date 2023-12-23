The Central Ohio Symphony performed its annual Holiday Concert on Sunday, Dec. 10. Once again, it was held in Gray Chapel inside University Hall on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University, which was festively decorated for the occasion. Almost 1,500 people attended the two identical concerts, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Since admission was free for children with a valid library card from any of Delaware County’s library systems, there were quite a few kids in the audience. As a special treat, Santa Claus handed out candy to them.

On the program was a medley of both tried-and-true popular numbers as well as several new pieces. Among the former were light orchestral arrangements by Leroy Anderson (“A Christmas Festival,” “Sleigh Ride”) and compositions by the father-son team of Johann Strauß (“Radetzky March,” “Pizzicato Polka”). Also heard before were “Festive Sounds of Hanukkah” in the arrangement by Bill Holcombe and Mel Tormé’s smooth “Christmas Song.” Kwanzaa too has a rich tradition of gospel and soul, R&B and jazz. It might be something to consider for next year.

New this season was music from the popular children’s movie “Frozen” (by Kristen Anderson-Lopez), the catchy “March of the Toys” by Victor Herbert (from “Babes in Toyland”), and a new medley, “Bells of the Winter Range.” During rehearsals the overture to Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” posed a few challenges to the strings, but under Maestro Jaime Morales-Matos’ tutelage it was executed with both passion and precision. On festive occasions like this one, the brass instruments often play a dominant role. The trumpets and trombones, in particular, did an outstanding job in this regard.

As part of the afternoon, there were two special guests on stage. One of them was 23-year-old Madison Miller from Coshocton. who was crowned Miss Ohio earlier this year. She also happens to be a talented pianist and was invited to perform Domenico Scarlatti’s little “Sonata in B Minor” (K 27). It is a lively and lovely piece, to be played “allegro,” but unfortunately Miller raced through it as if it were Chopin’s “Minute Waltz.” As a result, the unique beauty and grace of the little gem felt a little lost. Technical prowess is not everything. The best advice I can give her is to slow down and let the little sonatina shine on its own merits when she performs it as part of the 96th edition of the Miss America pageant in January of 2024. I wish her the best of luck.

The main guest was singer and songwriter Sarah Scharbrough. A graduate of Anderson University, a private Christian institution in Indiana, she and her family today live in Noblesville, a suburb of Indianapolis. She performs frequently and has released six original studio albums so far. Her media-savvy style encompasses both classical and jazzy elements and reflects her Christian faith. Two of her pieces were arranged for orchestra by fellow Hoosier Jay Rouse, known for his sacred compositions. Playing the piano and accompanied by the orchestra, she sang “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway and “Man with the Bag” by Irvin Taylor – both jazzy, heavily syncopated tunes. I was even more impressed by her original song, “Sit with Me,” a simple song about a loving relationship, and her pure, quiet, unadorned rendition of “Silent Night.” I would have liked to hear more pieces like that, perhaps from her recent collection of lullabies and love songs entitled “Reverie.” Scharbrough does have a beautiful, strong, and confident voice with a broad range, but all that jazz, “glam,” and bells and whistles can be a distraction. Ultimately, however, it matters little what a reviewer thinks. Most in the audience thoroughly enjoyed the performance. Heads, hands, and feet were swinging in rhythm. To learn more about Sarah, visit her website: www.sarahscharbrough.com.

In sum, there was much to enjoy at the 2023 holiday smorgasbord. There was a broad variety of wonderful fare, and even if you liked certain items less than others, in the end it was all good. The standing ovation at the conclusion of the concert was well-deserved.

For the third year in a row, the Holiday Concert was sponsored by Ohio Living Sarah Moore. Additional supporters were the Ohio Arts Council, the City of Delaware, and Ohio Wesleyan University. Also appreciated, as always, was the free shuttle bus service from the parking lot on S. Henry Street to Gray Chapel, funded by SourcePoint. The poinsettias that decorated the stage were a joint donation from the Board of Trustees and Oakland Nurseries. A heartfelt thanks also goes to the many concertgoers, donors, and advertisers. Another way to support the local symphony orchestra is through planned giving. Every gift, no matter the size, makes great music! As is usually the case, the entire concert was recorded by OWU‘s professional videographer Elaine Chun and is available for free on YouTube. As noted before, some “merch” is now also available, including T-shirts, teddy bears, holiday decorations, and glassware.

Two more concerts await to conclude the 2023-24 season. On Sunday, March 16 (3 p.m.), the Symphony will perform Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7 along with some Hispanic-themed pieces by Christian Lindberg (with soloist Pacho Flores, trumpet) and Sonia Morales. On Saturday, May 4 (7:30 p.m.), the program includes Tchaikovsky’s ghostly tone poem “Francesca da Rimini” and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 (with soloist Dror Biran). We hope to see you there! In the meantime, have a great Christmas, Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, and Kwanzaa holiday. And let’s not forget the reason for the season – light, love, and peace in these dark times.

Local resident Thomas K. Wolber, Ph.D., taught foreign languages and literatures at Ohio Wesleyan University for over 30 years. He is now retired. Wolber has an undergraduate degree in music from a German university, plays the piano, and is passionate about classical music. His email address is [email protected].