Despite the holidays, the Ohio Department of Transportation continues to work on projects throughout the central Ohio area.

Here are some of the major ODOT road work projects underway or just completed, listed by county or area.

• For the week of Dec. 24, U.S. Route 36 and State Route 37 in Delaware County, “traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the railroad bridge and Sky View Lanes/Glennwood Commons for the next phase of construction,” ODOT said. “Eastbound traffic will be shifted north, with both directions of traffic maintained in the existing westbound lanes. This traffic pattern will remain in place through Spring 2024.”

The one-lane traffic pattern began on Nov. 13.

“Access to driveways and property will be maintained, however left turns will be restricted for driveways as well as Bowtown Road traffic during peak travel times (7 a.m. – 9 a.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.),” ODOT continued. “Left turns at S.R. 521 will be maintained throughout the phase.”

• S.R. 37 also had resurfacing and guardrail replacement from Sunbury to Licking County from spring through fall.

• Also in the county, there was a culvert replacement on S.R. 315 between Bean Oller and Bunty Station that took place for two weeks in October. There was also a one-day closure of S.R. 229 on Oct. 14.

• The project known as Downtown Ramp Up began June 2022 and is estimated to be completed in August 2025. “Interstates-70/71 will experience lane restrictions through downtown Columbus to widen and reconstruct the roadway, replace bridges over the interstate, rebuild ramps, and construct new urban avenues parallel to the interstate,” ODOT said in its Weekly Construction Update. “Various downtown ramps will permanently close.”

• Rest areas in Fayette County closed on Nov. 30 for demolition, to be replaced with new lodge-style facilities with travel information and vending machines over the winter. The nearest rest areas on I-71 in Delaware and Warren counties will remain open.

• In Madison County, Dyer Road below I-71 remains closed. The detour is County Road 9 to C.R. 21 to State Route 56.

• S.R. 4 in Marion County between Center and George streets are closed “through Winter 2023 for bridge replacement,” ODOT said. The detour is S.R. 4 to U.S. Route 23 to S.R. 309 to S.R. 4.

• I-70 is undergoing reconstruction in downtown Zanesville (Muskingum County), impacting the Licking Road overpass and 16 area bridges.

• There was recently work done on U.S. 22 in Pickaway County, but it was completed earlier this month.

• S.R. 161 eastbound and westbound at U.S. 33 in Union County was reduced to one lane in August of 2022 and will remain that way through June 2025. S.R. 161 in Franklin County also had lane restrictions between Little Turtle Way and Sunbury Road in October.

In other transportation news, construction on the first of more than two dozen fast-charging stations began at the Pilot Travel Center along I-70 at U.S. 42 west of Columbus in October. The chargers will be completed by the end of 2024.

“All outlined work is weather permitting,” ODOT said in its updates for the various counties. For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov.

The Gazette will have separate stories on transportation developments in the city of Dublin and the Intel site in Licking County later this week.

