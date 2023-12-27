For the second time, I served as an election official last month. I must say the Delaware County system is an example of a top-tier operation.

Throughout the voting day, about 20 of us at my Concord Township voting center worked together in pairs: a Democrat and Republican (D & R). An hour prior to opening the poll, bipartisan pairs finalized setup of voting and counting machines. Bipartisan signatures documented agreement of accuracy for each of the many steps for machine setups.

During the day, at each of the five tables where voters were greeted and their information was processed, I was among the D & R pairs who agreed on validity of IDs and legitimacy of voters’ signatures. Any voter questions were addressed in the presence of a D & R.

At the end of our 15-hour day, accountability checklists relating to protection of ballots and locking of machines were completed and signed indicating agreement, once again by a D & R pair.

I am a proud citizen to have been part of the Delaware County election officials team.

Janet Soinski

Powell