DUBLIN — A City of Columbus project is taking place in the part of Delaware County that is also in the city of Dublin.

“The City of Columbus Department of Public Utilities is building a fourth water plant and transmission mains to prepare for the growing need for clean, safe drinking water in Central Ohio,” said the City of Dublin website. “The new plant will be built along the Scioto River near the corner of Home and Dublin roads in Delaware County. Water transmission mains will connect the new plant to the Columbus water distribution system near the Blazer Parkway area and other strategic areas in northwest Columbus.”

From now until March, residents may notice field crews in that area. They will be doing soil borings and topographic surveys. It shouldn’t impact any private properties, yet if it does, the owners will be contacted prior to any work.

“Central Ohio is growing – from about 2.5 million residents today to more than 3 million by 2050 – and we need to provide clean, safe drinking water for everyone,” said cbuswater4.com, the project website. “The new water plant and transmission mains will increase the region’s water system capacity and reliability as our region grows. It will also provide relief to the three existing Columbus water plants.”

The fourth water plant is in phase 1 through June, with phase 2, the final design, starting in July.

In a related matter, Columbus began work on installing a 30-inch diameter water line “from Hilliard’s Dublin Road and Shire Creek Court intersection to Dublin’s Rings Road Water Tower,” the City of Dublin said. Work began Nov. 27, digging trenches and installing new fire hydrants, with access to driveways maintained.

“Within Dublin, installation will occur along Frantz Road at Tuttle Crossing Boulevard to Parkcenter Avenue to Blazer Parkway to the water tower. Initial work started on Frantz and Dublin roads and will move south. Work north of Frantz Road will begin later in 2024.”

The project is projected to be completed spring 2025.

Like Columbus, Dublin now has scooters available to ride. The city calls it “micro-mobility.”

“At the May 22, 2023, Dublin City Council meeting, Resolution 42-23 was adopted,” said dublinohiousa.gov. “This resolution temporarily permits the operation of low-speed micro-mobility devices on streets, sidewalks and shared-use paths and expands the Phase 1 pilot boundaries to the City’s municipal boundaries, incorporating new operational parameters and extending the pilot project another 12 months.”

The city also offers the Dublin Connector shuttle bus service, “fare-free rides for anyone who works in Dublin,” and “any Dublin resident ages 55 or older and any Dublin resident with disabilities.”

For those who like to frequent popular portions of Dublin, the city is evaluating curbside parking in Bridge Park (especially Longshore Street) and the Historic Dublin districts.

“Within these walkable, mixed-use activity centers such as these districts, the demands being placed on the spaces surrounding our curbs have grown more diverse and intense over the last several years,” the city said. “Spaces typically reserved exclusively for parking and loading zones now serve as key pickup/drop-off points for a range of services and the passengers and packages they serve – from Lyft and Uber to Amazon and DoorDash/GrubHub.”

Using cameras on streetlights, the city is looking at how many people park in each spot, how long they stay, turnover, and whether they are in violation of the parking restrictions in order to determine future policy decisions.

Also in Dublin, work continues on the U.S. Route 33/State Route 161/Post Road interchange; Bridge Park block G; South High Street utility burial; and the Kiwanis Riverway boardwalk along the Scioto River.

In September, City Council approved a $256.4 million five-year capital improvements program for 2024-2028, which includes projects such as Tuller Road to Emerald Parkway over Interstate 270, Eiterman Road relocation, and an Emerald Parkway/Mount Carmel roundabout.

In November, the city completed its extension of Franklin Street; replacement of a bridge on Shawan Falls Drive; and Dublin Springs Park should be reopened.

Dublin’s population is nearly 50,000.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].