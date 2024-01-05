The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team had 28 points by the end of the first quarter and nearly 50 by the break en route to a convincing 86-64 OCC-Capital Division win over visiting Dublin Scioto Friday night.

The win was the Pacers’ (9-1, 4-1) third straight … and it snapped a seven-game streak for the Irish (8-2, 3-2).

Carter Piatt-Brown and Jesse Burris had a hand in Hayes’ fast start, combining for 17 first-quarter points.

Piatt-Brown had all nine of his points in the first. Burris, meanwhile, along with Landon Vanderwarker, just kept on scoring. He finished with a game-best 25 points while Vanderwarker closed with 20.

Chase Griggs (11 points) also finished in double figures for the Pacers, who outscored the Irish 25-19 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Aaron Foster led Scioto with 18 points while Kaden Haywood finished with 13 in the setback.

Olentangy Berlin 42, Dublin Jerome 37

Derek Goodman scored his 1,000th career point as the Bears rallied for an OCC-Cardinal Division win over the visiting Celtics Friday night in Delaware.

Berlin (3-6, 2-1), which trailed by five, 13-8, after a quarter, outscored Jerome (3-7, 1-2) 12-7 in the second and third quarters to take control.

Also: Westerville North 60, Big Walnut 57; Hilliard Bradley 55, Olentangy Liberty 38; Olentangy Orange 56, Upper Arlington 47; Olentangy 72, Hilliard Darby 45.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Buckeye Valley got back to its winning ways Friday, using a 17-1 third quarter to pull away for a 52-21 CBL win over host Bexley.

Ella Hazelrigg led the Barons (8-2, 5-0) with 19 points while Emily Huston had nine in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 40, Hilliard Bradley 14

The Patriots dominated on the defensive end, limiting the visiting Jaguars to just five first-half points on the way to a lopsided league win Friday night in Powell.

Gigi Bower, who recently scored her 1,000th-career point, finished with a game-best 11 points in the win. Claire Mikola also had a nice night for Liberty (7-4, 4-0), finishing with nine points.

Big Walnut 64, Westerville North 32

The Golden Eagles doubled up the host Warriors Friday night, getting double-digit scoring from three different players en route to a convincing OCC win.

Denza Allen led the charge with 19 points while Maddy Stumpf and Lexi Federer finished with 18 and 10 points, respectively.

The win was the Eagles’ (11-2, 5-1) 10th straight.

Dublin Scioto 53, Delaware Hayes 49

Adrionna Brown scored seven of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to hold on for a league win as the Pacers fell to the host Irish Friday night in Dublin.

Hayes (2-9, 1-5), which led 42-33 heading into the final eight minutes of action, was outscored 20-7 in the fourth, with Brown’s points accounting for all the scoring.

Morgan Byers backed Brown with 10 points in the setback.

Olentangy Berlin 38, Dublin Jerome 33

Layla Merriweather finished with 21 points and Cami Elliott added nine of her own as the Bears (9-1, 3-1) outlasted the host Celtics (9-2, 2-2) Friday night in Dublin.

Also: Olentangy 45, Hilliard Darby 34.