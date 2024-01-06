WESTERVILLE — Just as readers attempt to fulfill New Year’s resolutions, so too do elected officials as applied to their communities. For example, Genoa Township Trustee Renee Vaughan lists three.

“As tradition goes, when stepping into a new year I begin with reflection and goal setting,” Vaughan writes in Genoa’s first quarter newsletter issued earlier this week. In her second term as trustee, Vaughan said, “This part-time position is my full-time passion, and I am grateful for the opportunity to steer our community alongside my fellow board members.”

Zoning topped her priorities, noting that township documents “were restored with the lower-densities vision residents have voiced for their community.” Random driving through Genoa shows some residents sporting yard signs that oppose high-density housing developments. “Development decisions we make today have long-lasting impacts on the quality of life for residents,” Vaughan wrote.

Parks were another priority, and Vaughan said she was pleased residents passed the parks levy renewal. Doing so has allowed the township to replace older playground equipment. In addition, the playground behind the township hall at 5111 South Old 3C Highway, Westerville was renovated.

“The park has experienced an increase in visitors enjoying the police, fire, and maintenance-themed equipment,” Vaughan writes.

In 2024, the “Safety Town” theme for this park will be expanded “with the installation of a miniature road system for children to use for riding bikes and learning about road safety,” she said.

Lastly, personnel matters were a priority. James McMillin was recently promoted to police chief, replacing the retiring Stephen Gammill. Also, Linda Greco has retired as human resources director, and a search is underway for her replacement. For more information, visit www.genoatwp.com/jobs.

“To residents, Linda is best known as the creator of magical childhood memories as the event director behind the annual spring Egg Hunt and fall Trick or Treat Village,” Vaughan said.

Also, the Genoa Township Business Association has recognized the efforts put into the parks, as well as honoring Gammill and Trustee Connie Goodman at a recent awards ceremony, the township posted on its Facebook page.

And while it may be too early to think of Easter, Genoa has just announced that it will replace the egg hunt with a more leisurely “Bunny Trail” search in the woods at McNamara Park on March 23.

