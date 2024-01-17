All aboard! The Delaware County District Library Winter Train Display is back again this year with fun for all ages at the Delaware Main Library. Drop in anytime this Saturday, Jan. 20, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to explore model train displays that feature seek-and-find challenges, interactive play, and railroad safety.

This display is curated with love by Delaware Main Library’s Mr. George, thanks to his family’s own love and personal passion for model train and railroad displays. The Community Room will be taken over with trains of all kinds: model, toy, wooden and more! Enjoy some “train therapy” by just pulling up a chair and watching them as they run.

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. will be on-site with information to teach attendees about rail safety. OLI is the only national nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives with free rail safety education presentations. Since 1972, OLI has been committed to preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities on and around railroad tracks and highway-rail grade crossings.

Various model train sizes, from G-scale trains (the size of a cat!) to N-scale trains (the size of a pin) will be assembled and running in the room. Outside the room, in the Children’s Area, a train has been on display as donated by local train enthusiast and entrepreneur Al Roop. Other library resources for trains, including magazines, books, and craft resources, will be on display.

Whether you consider yourself an enthusiast or just intrigued by the novelty, stop by the Delaware Main Library to see if you can find the (Dr. Who) TARDIS or (Back to the Future) DeLorean among the other fun seek-and-find items on the display.

Start your new year with a biography or memoir. Here are some stories that landed on the shelves of the Delaware County District Library last month.

• “Class: A Memoir of Motherhood, Hunger, and Higher Education” by Stephanie Land. Stephanie Land follows up her bestselling memoir “Maid” with a compelling exploration of the intersections between poverty and higher education, chronicling her attempts to attain a college degree (and financial stability) in her mid-30s.

• “Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs” by Willie Nelson. Grammy Award-winning country music superstar Willie Nelson shares the stories behind the lyrics to 160 of his songs (grouped thematically rather than chronologically) in this candid and engaging memoir laced with intimate insights and wry humor.

• “On Great Fields: The Life and Unlikely Heroism of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain” by Ronald C. White. Historian Ronald C. White offers fresh insights on the inspiring life and career of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, the Union Army volunteer who played a pivotal yet little-known role at the Battle of Gettysburg during the American Civil War.

• “The Risk It Takes to Bloom: On Life and Liberation” by Raquel Willis. Journalist and trans activist Raquel Willis chronicles her journey toward self-empowerment in this affecting and life-affirming memoir.

• “Being Henry: The Fonz … and Beyond” by Henry Winkler. Beloved Emmy Award-winning Happy Days and Barry actor Henry Winkler dishes on his rocky path to stardom in his heartwarming and self-deprecating memoir.

• “Sipping Dom Pérignon Through a Straw: Reimagining Success as a Disabled Achiever” by Eddie Ndopu. In his engaging and conversational memoir, named one of Apple’s Best Books of August 2023, South African disability rights activist Eddie Ndopu discusses ableism, coming out, and being the first Black disabled man admitted to the Master’s in Public Policy program at the University of Oxford.

• “The Confidante: The Untold Story of the Woman Who Helped Win WWII and Shape Modern America” by Christopher C. Gorham. Lawyer and history teacher Christopher C. Gorham reveals the lesser-known accomplishments of presidential adviser, political “fixer,” and Assistant Secretary of Defense Anna Rosenberg, who became the first-ever recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1945.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!