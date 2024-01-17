The Olentangy Local School District Board of Education welcomed its newest members during Thursday’s organizational meeting. Oaths of office were administered to Kevin O’Brien, Elizabeth Wallick, and Lizett Schreiber after their respective elections in November to fill three open seats on the board.

For O’Brien, taking the oath has become a tradition as he begins his fourth full term and 14th year on the board. He was originally appointed to fill an unexpired term in 2010. Wallick joins O’Brien as a returning board member after being elected to her first full term in November. Like O’Brien, Wallick was appointed in July 2022 to fill an unexpired term after Mindy Patrick resigned from her seat months earlier.

Schreiber is the lone newcomer after deciding to take her participation in the district to the next level by running for a board seat.

“I have spent the last few years learning how the district operates and volunteering on district committees, so this seemed like a logical step to apply what I have learned to be able to make a positive difference,” Schreiber told The Gazette last October ahead of the election.

All three terms will expire on Dec. 31, 2027.

As part of the meeting, Brandon Lester and Kevin Daberkow were voted by their fellow board members to serve as president and vice president, respectively, in 2024. Both are midway through their first terms after being elected to the board in November 2021.

In other business, Wallick was approved by the board to serve a one-year term on the Ohio School Board Association Board of Trustees.

