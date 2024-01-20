The Powell Police Department officially has its new leader as Ron Sallows was sworn in during Tuesday’s meeting of the Powell City Council.

Sallows’ hire was announced by the city on Jan. 4 following a search to replace former Chief Steve Hrytzik, who joined the Ohio Department of Public Safety as the chief of law enforcement accreditation last August after serving as Powell’s police chief since 2019. Following Hrytzik’s departure, Sallows was named the interim chief while the search was conducted.

Sallows has served in the Powell Police Department since 1999 and brings 29 years of law enforcement experience overall to the position. He started his career in law enforcement as a police officer at the Medical College of Ohio Police Department in Toledo before being hired by the Powell Police Department as a patrol officer in 1999. He was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and deputy chief in 2020 before being elevated to interim chief last year.

In addition to his on-the-job experience, Sallows holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Phoenix and is a graduate of the 253rd Session of the FBI National Academy, Police Executive Leadership College Class 56, and the Supervisor Training and Education Program Class II.

In a press release announcing his hire, Sallows was said to have been “instrumental in fostering positive community relations by initiating outreach programs and creating open dialogue between law enforcement and community groups.”

The release added, “(Sallows) has a strong track record of implementing community-oriented policing strategies that prioritize transparency, trust, and proactive problem-solving.”

Sallows told The Gazette of his promotion, “Holding a leadership position entails taking on responsibilities that involve guiding and influencing others to achieve goals. To me, this position is a symbol of the trust City Manager Andrew White, Powell City Council, and this community has shown by selecting me as their chief of police. Throughout my career, I have strived to make the Powell Police Department the best agency it can be and to improve services. This will not change.”

He added, “In the past year, our department has lost a tremendous amount of experience from officers who have retired or left the profession altogether. With anticipated retirements in the near future, I am working to retain our highly trained staff and to find ways to effectively recruit experienced law enforcement officers to join our organization. We will continue to collaboratively work with our community to address concerns, achieve international law enforcement reaccreditation, continue to focus on professional development and employee wellness, and leverage technology for our officers to keep the community safe.”

