The Buckeye Valley girls basketball team had three players finish in double figures en route to a convincing 66-29 CBL win over host Whitehall-Yearling Saturday in Whitehall.

The Barons (12-2, 8-0) dominated from the opening tip, racing out to a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 41-17 lead by the break.

BV all but sealed the deal with a 17-6 third before outscoring the Rams (3-11, 1-8) 8-6 in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.

Ella Hazelrigg led the charge with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Other standouts included Emily Huston, who finished with 15 points on the strength of five three-pointers; and Carlie Osborne, who collected 10 points, six assists and five steals in the win.

Olentangy Liberty 51, Olentangy 40

The Patriots handed the top-ranked and rival Braves their first loss of the season Saturday in Lewis Center, parlaying a dominant first half into a signature non-league win.

Liberty (12-4, 6-0), first place in the OCC-Central Division, jumped out to a 17-10 edge by the end of the first quarter and, thanks to a 13-2 second, owned a 30-12 edge by halftime.

Olentangy (15-1, 6-0), the top team in the OCC-Cardinal Division, outscored Liberty in each of the final two quarters — 15-11 in the third and 13-10 in the fourth — but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Gigi Bower boosted the Patriots, hitting five threes on the way to a 21-point performance. Addy Pyles was also solid, closing with 11 points and three triples, while Claire Mikola and Emma Karagheuzoff had nine and eight points, respectively.

Olentangy Berlin 49, Olentangy Orange 42

The Bears trailed 24-19 at halftime, but used a 30-18 second half to rally past the host Pioneers Saturday in Lewis Center.

Layla Merriweather led Berlin (13-2, 4-2) with 22 points while Aubrey Bashore had 17 in the win.

FROM FRIDAY

Hannah West and Adrionna Brown combined for 14 first-quarter points to keep host Delaware Hayes close, but first-place Big Walnut blew things open with a 23-10 third en route to a 69-48 OCC-Capital Division win Friday night in Delaware.

Teagan Ng and Maddy Stumpf led the charge in the third, scoring a combined 19 points to give their team some breathing room.

Denza Allen led Big Walnut (14-2, 8-1) with 24 points while Ng finished with 17 and Stumpf had 12.

West led Hayes (4-12, 2-7) with 17 points while Brown finished with 16 in the setback.