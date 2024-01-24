Former Ashley Village Council member David Lockhart is officially the new mayor.

A week after the Nov. 7 election last year, Lockhart appeared at the Oxford Township Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 14 and introduced himself to trustees James Hatten, Chairman Steve Lewis and Craig Pittman.

“He (Lockhart) is looking forward to working with the township,” said the Oxford trustees meeting minutes. “He feels it is important to have a good relationship and communication with the township. Trustees agreed and thanked him for attending. Dave also informed trustees of a water line replacement project the village will be doing. They will replace a 6” water line with an 8” water line at Ashley Rd. and South St. There was further discussion regarding the need to mow around the Ashley Reservoir. The village is willing to compensate the township if (Oxford Road Maintenance Supervisor) Jim Viers could mow it. Jim will take a look at it and see if it is a possibility.”

Readers will recall The Gazette previewed the Ashley mayoral race, which had three candidates: then-incumbent James L. Nelson; banking professional and decade-long resident J. Greg Floyd; and Lockhart, who was born and raised in the village.

As candidates, both Lockhart and Nelson indicated infrastructure as a priority, specifically, the water system, sewage treatment, and property upkeep (junked vehicle, abandoned homes and general clutter); while Floyd was focused on finances.

Early on in the new year, Lockhart wrote a letter to the residents on the village website.

“There are many changes taking place in your village government beginning this month,” Lockhart wrote. “I want to thank outgoing Mayor Jim Nelson for his decades of service to the village, as well as Councilperson Elaine McFarland who worked tirelessly to improve our pool and park facilities. I’d also like to thank Mark Wicker and Penny Bennett for their service as councilpersons. Welcome to newly elected council members Jan Silva Sanchez and Kathleen Winbourne. As a result of the November election, the council seat I held was vacant and a new council member was appointed, as required by law, at the January 2nd, 2024, council meeting – we welcome Greg Floyd for a total of three new council members. Last but not least, Mark Hall has retired and Sean Allen, has been hired to fill the maintenance position.

“I look forward to serving as your new Mayor and welcome all opportunities to meet and discuss our village. I’ll continue to keep you updated on what’s happening in the village. I encourage you to attend our meetings to learn and more importantly, contribute to the efforts to improve our village.”

Nelson also dropped a note on www.villageofashley.org.

“I want to thank the village residents for allowing me to serve the last 15 years as the Village of Ashley Mayor,” Nelson wrote. “I also want to thank the village council and the village staff for the dedicated work that they have done for the village. I am sure the new mayor and council will continue to improve the village to make it a great place to reside, and also continue to improve the village infrastructure. Ashley is located in an area where the growth of the county is moving — it may be many years out, but it is coming.

“Lastly, I again want to state that it has been great working here in the village. I will still be around enjoying my retirement and working my part time job to stay busy.”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].