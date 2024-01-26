SUNBURY — Mayor Joe St. John likes to say the three most common questions he gets from residents is: When are we going to get a community center? What can we do about the self-checkout lines at Kroger? And what’s happening with Intel?

The latter question was the focus of a presentation Wednesday night put on by the City of Sunbury and the Sunbury Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce. St. John introduced local business consultant Betsy Goldstein, who spoke about the impact Intel will have on central Ohio.

At the beginning of her talk, Goldstein stressed that she did not work for Intel. In fact, when it was first announced the high-tech firm would be coming to Ohio, Goldstein thought it would be in the form of a data center. Then she found out about fabs, short for silicon chip fabrication facilities.

If everything goes as planned for government funding, the two current fabs being built on 1,000 acres between New Albany and Johnstown could become eight fabs. The current $20 billion project could easily balloon to a $100 billion project, the biggest investment in Ohio’s history. In comparison, Honda has invested $14.2 billion in Ohio over a 40-year span, Goldstein said. In addition, Licking County’s current total assessed property valuation is $5.3 billion, she said.

Goldstein said Ohio could become the world’s largest computer chipmaker, echoing previous comments made by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Comparisons were made to similar Intel fabs in Chandler, Arizona. The difference, Goldstein said, is that Ohio’s fabs will be built much faster, even if not exactly on time and on budget. Intel has said operations in Ohio would begin in 2025.

Goldstein said the Intel project is directly or indirectly leading to other developments all over central Ohio.

“A lot is happening — a lot of unknowns,” Goldstein said. “I do feel confident about the future of Sunbury.”

Fittingly, the presentation was given in the performing arts center at Big Walnut High School. St. John said one of the schools in the district is two miles away from the Intel site, as the crow flies, to illustrate how close eastern Delaware County is to the Silicon Heartland.

Many in the large audience of all ages had more questions for Goldstein and the mayor following the presentation.

