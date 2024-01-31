A Worthington City Schools senior at the Delaware Area Career Center was recently accepted into The Ohio State University’s Welding Engineering program.

Samantha Bothager, a senior in the Power Sports & Diesel Technology program at the DACC, said she started studying at the career center because she wanted to get experience with hands-on trades.

“When I realized the career center was an opportunity, I jumped on that,” Bothager said. “Their expansive curriculum (covers) so many things that I got to try a bunch of different things out that I thought I would enjoy and try to figure out what I like most.”

Bothager eventually settled on the Power Sports & Diesel Technology Lab and enjoyed the welding work done as part of the course.

“Initially, I wanted to try (welding) because it’s something new, and I always loved learning,” Bothager said. “It has that creativity factor that I could do a bunch of different things with.”

Last year, Bothager attended a job shadow event at Yellow Weld, a Columbus-based residential and commercial welding company, and began doing work-based learning at the company.

“Our lab is great. We learn a bunch in it, but nothing compares to on the job experience,” Bothager said. “That’s one of my favorite things about the career center, you have an opportunity to do that.”

Bothager said she was offered a job last year and has been working there ever since.

“Career center was very helpful,” Bothager said. “This course offers a bunch of different things. Everyone figures out what they want to do and you can refine that skill. …. It gave me an introduction to tools I now use in my own shop. It gave me the experience to try out welding for the first time. I’ve grown on those skills because I’m doing it more often.”

Power Sports & Diesel Technology instructor Steve Blankley said Bothager caught on quickly in the program, and she began working on advanced projects very quickly.

“I try and get them a little taste of everything (their first year) and see what their niche is and the second year, when they’re seniors, I try and dial that in,” Blankley said. “What she brings to the table, the enthusiasm and will to learn, she’s a student that you don’t have to supervise. If she needs something, she’ll come find you. She knows what she wants to do and has her plans laid out.”

Bothager said she has been accepted into the OSU Welding Engineering program and is leaning towards attending but hasn’t made up her mind yet.

“I’m a little undecided, but I have a lot of options available but leaning towards OSU,” Bothager said.

Blankley said success stories like Bothager’s are why he took the job.

“That’s what motivates me, to see them do so well, and I look forward to see where they are at in five to 10 years,” Blankley said. “(There is) such a broad spectrum of what we do in here. I see value in everything. I tell them, I don’t just want to prepare you for the field, I want to help you become strong men and women and future leaders.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.