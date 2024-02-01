Three experts will analyze the regional, national, and international economies during Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2024 Economic Outlook Conference.

The free panel discussion will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in Benes Room B of OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Panelists for this year’s Economic Outlook Conference are:

Lisa Patt-McDaniel, Ph.D., CEO of the Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio and a certified economic development professional. The Workforce Development Board “develops strategies for placing jobseekers on the path to family sustaining careers and works with employers to identify talent pipelines for their businesses.” Patt-McDaniel also spent more than 20 years at the Ohio Department of Development working in economic, workforce, and community development, completing her service there as the department director and a member of the Governor’s Cabinet.

Guhan Venkatu, M.A., senior policy advisor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. in the Research Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. His research has focused on inflation, mortgage markets, and factors related to regional economic growth. His research and analysis have been a resource for the public, and he has advised and informed the Bank’s president and boards of directors. He also is a member of the Ohio Economic Roundtable, an advisory group to the state’s governor.

Andrew Will, M.S., director of investment strategy for Ameriprise Bank, FSB, and a chartered financial analyst. A 2009 Ohio Wesleyan graduate, Will spent nearly a decade as an international macroeconomic strategist for Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Management. In that role, he conducted economic, political, and policy analyses and completed extensive analyses of domestic inflation, currency debasement, and real assets, including gold and cryptocurrencies. At OWU, he majored in economics/finance.

During the Ohio Wesleyan conference, each expert will speak for 15 minutes and then take questions from the audience and panel moderator Goran Skosples, Ph.D., the Robert L. and Mary C. Milligan Associate Professor of Economics.

Skosples, who joined the OWU faculty in 2006, encourages students to relate each lesson to current events to help them understand the underlying importance of government economic policies in their daily lives. His teaching focus includes economics of transition, macroeconomics, development economics, international economics, research methods, and economic principles.

Ohio Wesleyan’s annual Economic Outlook Conference is co-sponsored by the university’s Department of Economics and Business and by The Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship. Learn more at www.owu.edu/economics or www.owu.edu/woltemade.

