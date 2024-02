7414 Broxton Ln, Galena, Kalim, Syed P & Trannum P & Sonya S To: Gilland, Eric & Aimee, $600,000

5076 Maple Dr, Lewis Center, Bavelis Zenios Development Llc To: 3 Pillars Homes Lot Holdings Llc, $79,250

4581 Emerald Lakes Blvd, Powell, Eraso, Juan Pablo To: Metro Investments Llc, $119,577

9562 Marysville Rd, Ostrander, Reilly, Mona L To: Close, Taylor & Wilbur, Shane, $335,000

66 Baywood Dr, Delaware, Enke, Bonny J Trustee To: Delaware Dynasty The, $95,000

1369 Goldwell Dr, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Clemens, Stephen & Robin, $527,758

531 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Dwobeng, Georgina & Frimpomaa, Grace Akosua, $289,518

8826 Letham Dr, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Johnson, Robert Jr & Jerkovich, Nicholas, $614,987

405 Randall Rd, Delaware, Fischer Management Llc To: Simko, Samantha & Matthew, $464,990

33 Oldham Ct, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Watzka, Natasha, $274,578

745 Stonewater Ct, Delaware, Minard, Kenneth J & Pamela K To: Ames, Rachel & Alexandru Ciprian, $440,000

8714 Devon Ridge Ct, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Gillen, Karen S & Stephen P, $490,305

6477 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Selfinger, Steven M Jr & Lisa M, $503,521

841 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Mishra, Sushil Kumar & Potel, Swetha, $470,570

1128 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Schmidt, Jonathan J & Kerry E, $588,555

330 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Ambast, Manish & Tulika, $551,780

6412 Via Florenza Dr, Galena, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Weaver, Janice D, $1,029,900