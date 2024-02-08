Ohio Wesleyan University senior guard Kasey Schipfer was selected to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week for the week of Feb. 5, it was announced by D3hoops.com.

The D3hoops.com Team of the Week recognizes 5 NCAA Division III men’s players and 5 women’s players from around the nation each week.

Schipfer set up the game-winning basket in Ohio Wesleyan’s 63-61 win at Denison last Wednesday, stealing the ball to start a fast break that culminated in the go-ahead lay-in with :16 to play. Schipfer led the Bishops with 21 points, shared the team lead with 5 rebounds, and matched a season high with 7 steals.

On Saturday, Schipfer started and finished a 16-0 second-quarter run that put the Bishops ahead to stay in a 74-64 win over DePauw. Schipfer began the run with a pair of free throws and closed it out with a 3-pointer that gave the Bishops a 29-14 lead late in the second period.

After DePauw had closed to within 3 points midway through fourth quarter, Schipfer knocked down a jumper to begin a 6-0 run that gave the Bishops breathing room, adding a pair of free throws to conclude that 6-0 microburst that gave Ohio Wesleyan a 62-53 lead with 2:40 to go.

Schipfer went 9-for 13 from the field and 9-for-10 from the line on the way to a game-high 28 points, and led all players with 12 rebounds. On the week, Schipfer averaged 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.0 steals per game, shooting .517 (15 of 29) from the field and .900 (18 of 20) from the line. The 2 wins evened Ohio Wesleyan and DePauw in the loss column in the NCAC standings, with DePauw holding on to first place (9-2) over the Bishops (8-2) heading into the final 2 weeks of the regular season.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.