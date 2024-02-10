SUNBURY — As reported earlier in The Gazette, the Big Walnut Local School District received an overall rating of 4 stars on the 2023 Ohio School Report Cards, which exceeds state standards. Below is a break down of the grades by buildings.

“Report Cards are designed to give parents, communities, educators and policymakers information about the performance of districts and schools — to celebrate achievement and success and identify areas for improvement,” said the Ohio Department of Education (ODE), which issues the report cards, on its website. “The information provides clear and easily available reporting on student performance, drives local conversations on school improvement and identifies schools to receive supports for getting better. The goal is to ensure all students receive an excellent education that can lead to success in life, careers and future learning.”

The ODE assigns grades from 1 to 5 stars based on five components. Five stars is best, four exceeds expectations, three meets standards. Overall, these were the grades:

• Achievement: The district scored a 4 out of 5.

• Progress: Big Walnut earned 3 out 5 stars.

• Gap Closing: The top score of 5 stars.

• Graduation: 5 stars.

• Early Literacy: 3 stars.

None of the buildings gets grades in all five categories — some will have grades in four different categories, some only three. By building, with the stars listed in the above order:

• Big Walnut High School: Achievement 4, Progress 3, Gap Closing 4, Graduation Rate 5.

• Big Walnut Middle School: Achievement 4, Progress 4, Gap Closing 5.

• Big Walnut Intermediate School: 4, 3, 5.

• Big Walnut Elementary School: Achievement 4, Progress 4, Gap Closing 5, Early Literacy 3.

• General Rosecrans Elementary: 4, 5, 5, 3.

• Hylen Souders Elementary: 4, 3, 5, 3.

• Prairie Run Elementary: 5, 3, 5, 4.

Big Walnut received 94.9 points out of a possible 108.8 for the Performance Index that measures the test results of every student.

While the district has eight buildings, the Early Learning Center at Harrison Street was not part of the Report Card.

“Formed in January of 1950 by legislative action of the Delaware County Board of Education, Big Walnut Local Schools is now home to more than 4,200 students across our PreK-12 programs across our Early Learning Center, 4 elementary schools, Intermediate School, Middle School, and High School,” said the district’s website.

It should be noted that the report cards are snapshots of the time when they were compiled and may not accurately reflect what’s currently going on in the classrooms. Schools use the results of the report card and other measurements to improve academic achievement.

Upcoming in the Big Walnut Local School District, there will be no school on Feb. 19 (Presidents’ Day) and April 1 (Conference Comp Day). Spring break takes place the week of March 25, and the third quarter ends on March 6.

For more information on the grades, visit reportcard.education.ohio.gov. For more about the school district, visit www.bwls.net.

