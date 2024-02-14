Artwork from local high schoolers on display

Liberty High School’s Izzy Li was awarded Best of Show during the annual Delaware County Juried High School Art Show held last month. Courtesy | Kris Hyland Kolb Pictured are all the placers in this year’s annual Delaware County Juried High School Art Show. Courtesy | Kris Hyland Kolb Guests take time to admire the works of art on display at The Arts Castle in Delaware during the opening reception of the art show last month. Courtesy | Kris Hyland Kolb

Approximately 200 talented young artists from across Delaware County are displaying their artwork at The Arts Castle’s current show, the annual Delaware County Juried High School Art Show. The First Citizens National Bank and the William Street United Methodist Church are sponsoring the art exhibit this year. Awards were presented at the opening reception on Sunday, Jan. 28, in the ballroom of The Arts Castle, 190 W. Winter St., Delaware. The show will run through March 1.

Open to all of the high schools in the county, the exhibit consists of 210 entries from art students of six schools across Delaware County: Hayes High School, Buckeye Valley High School, Delaware Christian School, Liberty High School, Orange High School and Berlin High School.

After over two hours of deliberation, this year’s jurors awarded the Best of Show to Izzy Li of Liberty High School.

One of the two jurors this year was Gail Russell, a familiar face to those who attend arts festivals and Winterfair. The owner of Peachblow Pottery, she has been working in clay for the last 50 years. She earned a BFA in ceramics from the University of Evansville, an MFA in ceramics from the University of Illinois, and has been a full-time potter since then, working in high fire clay.

The second juror this year was Dan Miller, who teaches art at Harding High School in Marion. He graduated from Miami University with a BFA in painting and earned his MFA from the Maryland Institute, College of Art in Baltimore, Maryland. He has also worked and taught in the education departments of The Columbus Museum of Art in Columbus, Ohio; The PAFA Museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and The Columbus College of Art and Design has exhibited his paintings nationally for the past 15 years.

Both jurors found the artwork in the show to be creative, impressive and of high quality. They went on to say the show “reflects not only the quality of our teachers, but the talents and maturity of our students.”

The Delaware County Juried High School Art Show will be open free of charge to the public through March 1 at The Arts Castle. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with limited evening and weekend hours. For more information, call 740-369-ARTS (2787).

Winners in this year’s show are as follows:

Painting

• 1st Dennis Parker – “Descending into Desolation” – Buckeye Valley HS

• 2nd Eva Fathbruckner “Sink, Sank, Sunk” – Buckeye Valley HS

• 3rd JoJo Sudler “I’m Tired of My Mind Growing Heavy With Mold” – Liberty HS

Drawing

• 1st Molly Jones “Just Draw It” – Buckeye Valley HS

• 2nd Emma Erikson “ The World That We Knew” – Berlin HS

• 3rd Emma Ballou “Transcendent Touch” – Berlin HS

Photography

• 1st Liam Monahan “Renewal” – Hayes HS

• 2nd Skylar Centeno “Leaves” – Liberty HS

• 3rd Megan Friece “Somber Silence” — Berlin HS

Digital Art

• 1st Ella Kaltenmark “untitled” – Liberty HS

• 2nd Zoe Meis “Hoodwinked” – Liberty HS

• 3rd Ava Yost “Out of This World” – Hayes HS

Wearable Art

• 1st Corinne Sampsel “Lily Pads”– Orange HS

• 2nd Michael Dorwaldt “Rising Protection” – Orange HS

• 3rd Abby Karshner “It’s In My Bones” – Orange HS

Mixed Media

• 1st Jillian Roddy “The Picture of Dorian Grey” – Berlin HS

• 2nd Keira Wittke “Altered Self” – Berlin HS

• 3rd Claire Bowden “The Enigma of the Eye” – Berlin HS

Ceramics

• 1st Rowan McCarrellv “Human Life” – Liberty HS

• 2nd Hailey Hatfield “Kintsugi Donut Teapot” – Hayes HS

• 3rd Ava Fate “Cinderella’s Tea Set” – Berlin HS

Sculpture

• 1st Jack Fu “Hermes” – Orange HS

• 2nd Jules McKinley “Facing You Fears” – Liberty HS

• 3rd Abby Margraff “Undeserving” – Buckeye Valley HS

Juror’s Choice/Honorable Mention

• 1st Allison Koehler “Point of View” – Hayes HS

• 2nd Via Enriquez “Spider Watch” – Liberty HS

Submitted by Kris Hyland Kolb, Delaware County Juried High School Art Show coordinator.