Delaware County Property Transfers

7295 Holstad Ct, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Singh, Vishal & Aparajita, $488,180

1546 Sargas St, Columbus, Skinner, Steven O To: Padmanabha, Deepti, $342,000

7060 Zander Way, Lewis Center, Dublin Manor Llc To: Philabaun, Andrew & Marisa, $731,656

2249 Ringsend Rd, Delaware, Gupta, Ankur To: Steiskal, Anderson & Morgan, $759,000

9926 Brewster Ln, Powell, Thomas & Clark Llc To: Brewster Lane Office Condo Llc, $175,750

142 Wallsend Ct, Powell, Raimer, Betty Rodgers To: Bringardner, Kathleen & Timothy, $530,000

5634 Loch Broom Cir, Dublin, Brooks, Curtis To: Miller, Craig D & Christine Decker, $525,000

9031 Barley Loft Dr, Columbus, Derby, Allan To: Madanu, Santosh, $415,000

89 Greenhedge Cir, Delaware, Moffett, Carol S To: Lyons, John Mark & Katherine Rowena, $279,900

1191 Clover St, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Kerr, Matthew C & Tanna A Trustees, $718,910

163 Knight Dream St, Delaware, Kingsource International Llc To: Opendoor Property Trust I, $293,200

448 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Okoroafor, Cyril Chinedu & Patience, $424,900

264 Bevan Way, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Underhill, Devin M & Porter Erin C, $424,900

519 Brayshaw Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Cannon, Christopher & Emily, $584,900

2583 Bellgrove Pl, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Aghembom, Roseline & Bello Cornelius, $589,900