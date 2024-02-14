Letter: Republican smokescreen protecting Trump

While I admire our Republican prosecuting attorney’s ability to maintain her personal and institutional integrity, I am curious about her intention found in the letter in the Delaware Gazette of 2-3-24.

She is aghast and horrified at the Georgia’s Democratic prosecuting attorney’s behavior but makes no mention of the Republican candidate’s outrageous and appalling behavior which prompted the need for the investigation.

She unwittingly participates in the Republican smokescreen of trying to divert the voters’ attention from Trump’s felony charges.

To quote William Shakespeare, “The lady doth protests too much, methinks.”

Bob Gaffey

Delaware