Millers celebrate 70 years

Gerald and Phyllis Miller.

Gerald and Phyllis Miller recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Dec. 26, 1953 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeport, Pennsylvania. They moved to Delaware in 1965.

They are the parents of two daughters, Linda O’Horo of Upper Arlington and Susan (Lee) Rohe of Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Their grandchildren are David O’Horo, Michael (Lindsay) O’Horo, Evan Rohe and Gwen Rohe. They are also the parents of a deceased son, David.

Mr. Miller retired from PPG Industries, and Mrs. Miller retired from Ohio Wesleyan University.