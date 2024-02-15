Funds available for healthy living projects

The Delaware Public Health District Community Health Division announces the availability of $25,000 in limited grant funds through the Healthy Communities Micro Grant Program. Funds utilized in this program are to promote projects aimed at improving healthy eating choices, access to healthy foods, as well as increasing opportunities for engagement in physical activity or an active lifestyle, with the long-term goal of reducing chronic disease.

The Healthy Communities-funded projects also further the mission of the Partnership of a Healthy Delaware County (The Partnership) in supporting the implementation of the 2023-2028 Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) strategies within the Health Behaviors priority area.

Last year, funding was awarded to the City of Sunbury for built environment enhancements, Liberty Township for a drinking fountain at Liberty Park, Ostrander Youth Athletic Association for a walkway project, and the Village of Ashley for new park development.

The request for proposals (RFP) provides detailed information about eligibility, the background and scope of the grant, and official agreement procedures, performance expectations, and general information about the grant. It will also provide requirements associated with submission of the grant application and administration of the grant.

Funding levels for all proposed projects will depend on the number and scope of proposals received, community need, recommendations from the review panel, justification for the funding requested, and adherence to all objectives outlined in the RFP. The Health District holds no commitment to specific funding allocations or number of projects, and any award made through this program is contingent upon the availability of funds for this purpose.

All project proposal submissions are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 15. Proposals must be submitted electronically. Funding decisions are expected to be announced by April 15. Funded projects must be completed by Nov. 30.

For questions about project eligibility, or other program details, please contact Josie Bonnette at (740) 203-2034 or by email at [email protected] before March 6.

For more info, visit DelawareHealth.org/healthy-active-lifestyles.

Story submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.