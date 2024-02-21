Library gearing up for Great GeekFest

This winter, the library staff at the Delaware County District Library were all about having fun! Last week, the Liberty Branch Library youth services staff presented a Life-Sized Candy Land program to over 600 families while Olentangy students enjoyed a day off from school. Next week, they’ll be back at it again with Giant Twister on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Liberty Branch. Then on Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Liberty Branch community rooms will be open from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for a Board Game Cafe.

Developing the board game and gaming collections at the Delaware County District Library has been a favorite job of DCDL staff for over a decade. The collection began with a small shelf of video games for the popular gaming consoles of the time. Since then, it has grown to also include a dedicated board game collection of 250-plus playing options, books for role-playing games, and fun community programs to support people who play them.

In fact, in just 16 days, the Great GeekFest comic-con is returning to the Delaware Main Library, and it will include many different variations of games for the people who attend. This all-ages, one-day convention that celebrates pop culture and things people “geek out” over will take place on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The GeekFest takes over the entire library building in downtown Delaware and even encourages attendees to venture outside the library walls for a one-day-only downtown scavenger hunt called “Find the Fandom.”

Think costumes are only for Halloween? Not during the Great GeekFest! People of all ages come dressed as their favorite characters – from video games, anime series, TV, movies, or the comics themselves. The greater portion of the afternoon is dedicated to the costume – called “cosplay” for “costume play” – contest.

Games will be hidden throughout the branch during the day. A corner in the children’s area may have a pinball machine, the upstairs mezzanine will be open with areas to play one of the Library’s board games, and the Maker Studio will be taken over for the day with three different Dungeons & Dragons campaigns.

The littlest attendees will be excited to play a game or two from one of their favorite shows – Bluey! Bring them to the library early in the day and see if their skills are ready for “Keepy Uppy” and other Bluey favorites.

The first-floor main stage will also be home to a most epic magic duel between Erica Carlson and Magic Nate.

Wear your costume, get ready for photo ops, and bring the whole family to the Delaware Main Library on March 9 for the Great GeekFest, where you’ll have all day to play.

If you’re intrigued by the idea of cosplay and think you want to play along, there’s still time to create your look for the day. Use one of the books below for inspiration.

• “Cosplay World” by Brian Ashcraft. Filled with striking images of costume play from around the world, this definitive look at the global phenomenon known as “cosplay” examines its evolution from the fringes of society to the spotlight of modern culture.

• “Epic Cosplay Costumes: A Step-by-Step Guide to Making and Sewing Your Own Costume Designs” by Kristie Good. Presented in a kitschy, comic-book style, Epic Cosplay Costumes combines fantabulous illustrations with all the how-to information you need for creating your own cosplay designs.

• “Creative Cosplay: Selecting & Sewing Costumes Way Beyond Basic” by Amanda Dawn Haas. Amanda Haas attends cosplay competitions as a competitor and as a judge, and has won national and international competitions. A sewing professional for close to a decade, she’s been featured on cosplay magazine covers and on websites like Nerdist, D23, SyFy and marvel.com.

• “Hair to Dye For: DIY Tutorials for Modern Mermaids, Creative Cosplay, and Everyday Glamour” by Ash Fortis. Ever wanted blue hair? How about red, purple, green, white, pink, or grey? How about a bunch of those at once? With this book, your fantasy hair can be your next look.

• “Casual Cosplay: Character-inspired Fashion You Can Wear Anywhere” by Krystal Everdeen. Have you ever wanted to dress up as your favorite character for a movie premiere, party, school dance, or work event, but couldn’t wear a costume? Or been Disney-bound and wanted to get into the spirit without violating the park rules? Never fear! True superfans show their love through the art of casual cosplay—styling regular street clothes to resemble a character or share the vibe of a favorite franchise.

• “1000 Incredible Costume & Cosplay Ideas A Showcase of Creative Characters From Anime, Manga, Video Games, Movies, Comics, and More!” by Yaya Han. 1000 Incredible Costume and Cosplay Ideas provides a broad and detailed glimpse into the ingenious artistry and attention to detail behind some of the most fabulous costumes you’ll find anywhere … and most of them are designed by just regular folks who have a passion for the character they’re looking to emulate.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!