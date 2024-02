Delaware County Property Transfers

297 N Sandusky St, Delaware, Bounds, Jacob A & Averie R To: Heimlich, Benjamin Michael & Rassalle Tine, $300,000

1812 Scenic Bluff Ct, Delaware, Hughes Liberty Bluff Llc To: Romanelli And Hughes Building Company, $250,000

103 Lexington Blvd, Delaware, Scott, Jennifer L To: Mallek, Joseph & Kaleigh, $389,900

10050 Morris Dr, Dublin, Ndenga, Elisee & Mbida, Georgette B Olinga To: Dublin Manor Llc, $180,000

211 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

253 Livorno Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,500

7032 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Kumar, Ajay & Arya, Sumitra, $508,430

27 Royal Palm Ct, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

2679 Big Sur Dr, Lewis Center, Digiovine, Carmen P & Michalle M To: Museitif, Sajeda, $607,500

1992 Lewis Center Rd, Lewis Center, Ethos Church Inc To: Dean, Jenalee & Jacobsen, David, $400,000