Ohio Wesleyan women to take on Wittenberg in NCAC tourney

The Ohio Wesleyan University women’s basketball team will face Wittenberg in a semifinal matchup of the North Coast Athletic Conference tournament. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on Friday at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind.

Ticket prices for Friday’s game are $7 for adults, $5 with an NCAC guest pass, and $5 for children and students without an ID from an NCAC institution. Students with ID from an NCAC institution will be admitted free of charge.

Ohio Wesleyan (21-5) is the No. 3 seed in the tournament. The Battling Bishops shared the NCAC championship with an 11-3 record. The NCAC title was Ohio Wesleyan’s first since the 2000-01 season. The Bishops advanced in the tournament with a 90-45 win over sixth-seeded Hiram on Tuesday.

Wittenberg (19-6) is the No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Tigers shared the NCAC championship with an 11-3 record. Wittenberg advanced in the tournament with an 80-39 win over seventh-seeded Kenyon on Tuesday.

Friday’s game will be the 16th meeting between Wittenberg and Ohio Wesleyan in the NCAC tournament, with the Tigers having won 9 of the previous 15 meetings. The most recent meeting between the teams was in the 2021-22 tournament championship game, with Wittenberg winning by a 64-58 count in overtime in Greencastle, Ind.

Wittenberg swept this season’s regular-season meetings.

The Tigers won by a score of 70-66 on Jan. 20 in Springfield, holding off a comeback that saw the Bishops pare a 13-point deficit to just 2 during the final minutes. Senior guard Kasey Schipfer led the Bishops with 23 points and 9 rebounds, senior guard Lauren Denison added 15 points, and freshman post Macy Miller scored 12 points, with senior point guard Elizabeth Homan collecting a team-high 6 assists.

Wittenberg completed the sweep with a 76-73 win at Branch Rickey Arena on Feb. 17, withstanding a comeback in which Ohio Wesleyan narrowed an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to 2. Schipfer led the Bishops with 30 points and 9 rebounds, junior post Alyssa Griner finished with 21 points, and Miller added 10 points, with Homan recording 8 assists.

The winner of Friday’s game will advance to the NCAC tournament championship game, scheduled to be played on Saturday in Greencastle, Ind.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.

