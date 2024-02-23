BV Key Club to host Shred It Day

The Buckeye Valley High School Key Club, as a community service project, will host its fourth Shred It Day event at the Buckeye Valley High School campus from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 2. The Snyder Rodman Funeral Center will also be a supporting sponsor.

A maximum of three boxes (bankers box size) of papers for shredding can be dropped off and a secure shred service truck will provide on-site shredding. There is no cost to the shredding, but patrons are encouraged to make a freewill donation. All donations will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County. The Humane Society of Delaware County provides treatment, care, and placement for animals in need.

Key Club is an organization sponsored by Kiwanis International and is structured to develop leadership and community service skills for youth at the high school level. The Buckeye Valley Key Club is sponsored locally by the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County. The Kiwanis Club ([email protected]) meets weekly on Thursday at noon at the Old Bag of Nails in downtown Delaware.

The Buckeye Valley High School campus is located at 901 Coover Road, Delaware. The Shred It Day event will be at the south end of the track across from the high school auditorium entrance.

Submitted by Buckeye Valley High School teacher Deana Hooper.