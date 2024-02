Delaware County Property Transfers

2162 Hyatts Rd, Delaware, Swisher, Robert A Trustee To: Dorsey, Mason, $200,000

4230 Pyke Dr, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Gorugantu, Anjani Krishna Kumar & Lanka, Shravya, $579,260

100 Tinley Park Cir, Delaware, Keaton, John & Gina Gennantonio To: Carpenter, Denise L, $562,000

8739 Gosling Way, Powell, Springfeldt, Maria L & Eric L To: Pettit, Cory & Baldock, Sian Amy, $660,000

7320 Worthington Rd, Westerville, Carter, Harry To: Junkin, David & Risley, Gail, $275,000

320 S Three B’s & K Rd, Galena, Hill, Clifford L & Saundra K To: Hill Family Enterprises Ltd, $400,000

202 Springer Woods Blvd, Delaware, Kirven, Melissa Shannon To: Short, Christopher Hugh & Duangchai, $449,900

1662 Ivy St, Lewis Center, Prisbrey, Robert W & Andreia S To: Smith, Sakima A, $562,000