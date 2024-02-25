Area girls hoops teams move on

Olentangy’s Whitney Stafford slices between Olentangy Berlin’s Ava Fate and Cami Elliott, right, during a game earlier this season. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Survive and advance.

It’s what this time of year is all about … and it’s exactly what second-seeded Olentangy did Saturday night in Lewis Center, getting 27 points from Whitney Stafford and 17 more from Sydney Mobley on the way to a thrilling 63-60 Division I sectional final win in overtime over 25th-seeded Hilliard Darby.

Mobley added 10 rebounds to complete a double-double. Chayla Rankin also finished in double figures for Olentangy (22-1), closing with 13 points.

The win sets up a showdown with seventh-seeded Reynoldsburg in Wednesday’s district semifinal at Big Walnut.

Buckeye Valley 70, Beechcroft 8

The second-seeded Barons improved to 22-2, the most wins in school history, with a dominant Division II sectional final win over the visiting and 16th-seeded Cougars Saturday night in Delaware.

Buckeye Valley was in control from the start, racing out to a 30-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Carlie Osborne led the charge with 15 points, six steals and four assists. Ella Hazelrigg added 15 points to go with nine boards while Emily Huston, who broke her own school record for three-pointers in a season with her 60th on the year, chipped in 13 points and four steals.

Next up, BV will take on eighth-seeded River Valley in Wednesday’s district semifinal. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at Marion Harding.

Olentangy Liberty 61, Marion Harding 27

The fourth-seeded Patriots scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters, parlaying a 42-16 halftime lead into a dominant Division I sectional final win over the visiting and 41st-seeded Presidents Saturday afternoon in Powell.

Claire Mikola and Gigi Bower led Liberty (19-5) with 18 points apiece. Mikola added a team-best seven assists while Emma Adams collected a team-high six rebounds.

With the win, the Patriots earned a spot in Wednesday’s district semifinal. They’ll play 16th-seeded Tri-Valley at 7 p.m. in Centerburg.

Olentangy Berlin 54, Watkins Memorial 38

The 15th-seeded Bears led by just a bucket at the break, 27-25, but used a strong second half to pull away from the visiting and 26th-seeded Warriors in a Division I sectional final Saturday night in Delaware.

Berlin (16-8) won the third quarter 19-8 and the fourth 8-5 to smooth out the scoring summary.

Aubrey Bashore and Cami Elliott led the way with 13 points apiece. Layla Merriweather was also solid, finishing with 11 points in the win.

Next up, Berlin will take on top-seeded Pickerington Central in Wednesday’s district semifinal. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. at Westerville Central.

Also: Big Walnut 55, Hilliard Bradley 42.