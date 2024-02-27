Braves, Pioneers nab top-3 showings at UA sectional

Olentangy’s Jake Piontkowski sizes up his opponent during Saturday’s Division I sectional tournament at Upper Arlington. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Six different Braves won sectional titles and two others nabbed runner-up honors to power the Olentangy boys wrestling team to a second-place showing at Saturday’s Division I sectional tournament at Upper Arlington.

Olentangy Orange, which had a pair of sectional champs of its own, finished third as a team.

Olentangy champs included Luke Mokros, Kurt Mokros, Preston Schuler, Nolan Gregson, Nick Piontkowski and Jake Piontkowski.

Luke Mokros pinned Hilliard Davidson’s Jute Marihugh in 3:52 to take top honors in the 106-pound weight class while Kurt Mokros forced Upper Arlington’s Drew Fransen to the mat in 2:54 in the 113-pound final.

At 120, Schuler handled UA’s Grant Sedlick 9-3 before Gregson blanked the Golden Bears’ Finn McHugh 8-0 at 126, Nick Piontkowski cruised past the Bears’ Hayden McDonald 12-2 at 132 and Jake Piontkowski beat Davidson’s Hawkins Marihugh 17-2 to nab sectional bragging rights at 138.

The Braves’ Brandon Ault (144) and Daniel Stephens (285) were also solid, reaching the finals in their respective weight classes before finishing second.

Nathan Semel (150) also punched a ticket to the next round, finishing fourth.

Jacob Slack (190) and Gavin Gaylor (215) picked up the Pioneers’ best performances as both took home sectional titles. Slack pinned Logan’s Carson Gedeon in 4:29 in his championship match while Gaylor pinned Pickerington North’s Caleb Waugh in 3:05 in his.

Orange’s Dominic Lee finished second at 150, winning each of his first three matches before falling to Central Crossing’s Jacob Ramirez in the championship match.

The Pioneers’ other district qualifiers included Zeller Lyon (fourth at 113), Benjamin Tong (third at 126), Joshua Paschal (third at 138) and Andrew Ingraham (fourth at 175).

Newark Sectional

Olentangy Liberty, thanks to seven sectional champs, easily won Saturday’s Division I sectional at Newark.

The Patriots’ individual champs included Jaxson Rosselli (120), Huggy Williams (126), Prestyn Parks (132), Zade Archibald (138), Tyler Deericks (157), Lincoln Gardner (165) and Broc Fitzpatrick (175).

Liberty’s Brady Quillin (215) padded his team’s point total with a second-place performance while Griffin Gardner (third at 113), Aiden Milam (third at 144), Thomas Cook (fourth at 190) and Bailey Byrd (fourth at 285) also advanced to the upcoming district showcase with top-four finishes.

Watkins Memorial Sectional

Olentangy Berlin finished second, Big Walnut closed fourth and Delaware Hayes finished seventh at Saturday’s D-I sectional at Watkins Memorial.

The Bears got a boost from Maddux Nauman (113), Chase Cone (157) and Ethan Guevara (190). Nauman won a sectional title in his weight class, blanking Westerville North’s Mason Spence 7-0, while Cone and Guevara earned runner-up honors.

Other Berlin district qualifiers included Zane Cassidy (third at 106), Luke Martin (fourth at 126), John Peterson (fourth at 138) and Peter Emery (fourth at 144).

Eli Hadden won a sectional title for the Golden Eagles, knocking off Dublin Coffman’s Isaiah Callahan 5-1 in the 126-pound final.

Other BW standouts included Nathan Barnes (second at 150), Griffin Miniger (third at 138), Tyler Richey (fourth at 106), Cian Salonsky (fourth at 120) and Quin Dorsey (fourth at 157).

Peyton Bailey had the Pacers’ best finish, closing second at 175. Hayes’ other district qualifiers included Ryan Davenport (third at 132) and Cooper Frye (third at 190).

Licking Valley Sectional

Buckeye Valley posted five top-four finishes on the way to a sixth-place showing at Saturday’s Division II sectional at Licking Valley.

Landon Froehlich wrestled his way to a second-place showing at 175, Montana Honetor closed third at 215, Mason Walter finished fourth at 132, Zachary Hixson was fourth at 144 and Clayton McCann finished fourth at 150.