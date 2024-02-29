Treasurer lowers payment fees

Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. announced on Feb. 21 that his office has reduced the fees for paying property taxes with a credit card or e-wallet.

Property owners who elect to pay their property taxes with a credit card or e-wallet can do so at a fee of 2.35%, which is down from 2.5%.

As for additional fees for other forms of payment, there is an 85-cent echeck fee, and the fee for payments exceeding $10,000 is $10. If paying with a debit card, there is a flat fee of $3.95 for all property tax payments.

The Treasurer’s Office also accepts various other payment methods: Venmo, Paypal, ApplePay and GooglePay.

Information for this story was provided by Yocum Communications.