Workshops to help seniors reduce tax bills

Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. will host a pair of workshops designed to help Delaware County senior citizens reduce their property tax bills.

The workshops are set for 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at SourcePoint located at 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware. The workshops are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Rankey said the workshops are important for seniors, many of whom are in danger of losing their homes following the recent triennium property tax increase.

“Some of the tax increases I’m hearing about are outrageous,” Rankey said. “As the county treasurer, I felt it was important that I step up and try to assist senior citizens who are living on fixed incomes. We don’t want the people who helped to build Delaware County losing their homes because they can’t afford the property taxes.”

The triennium revaluation was conducted by the county auditor, who sets the property tax values. As treasurer, Rankey’s job is to collect the property taxes.

“Even though I didn’t set the values, I want seniors to know that they have some options and programs to help them save money and pay the property tax bill,” Rankey said.

The workshops will cover such topics as:

• How to file an appeal of property tax valuation with the Delaware County Board of Revision. The board, which consists of Rankey, the auditor and a county commissioner, has the power to consider property value reductions.

• How to apply for the Homestead Exemption program. Under this statewide program, eligible seniors and people with disabilities who meet state income requirements can reduce property taxes.

• Learn about the tools the treasurer has available to help reduce property taxes.

Rankey and his team at the treasurer’s office will conduct the workshops. For more information, call 740-833-2480 or email [email protected].

Submitted by Robin Yocum.