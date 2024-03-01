Area swimmers shine at state showcase

The Olentangy Liberty boys swimming team made the most noise at last weekend’s Division I swimming & diving state tournament at Canton’s C.T. Branin Natatorium, parading to the podium in a handful of relays and individual events.

The Patriots finished seventh in the 200 medley relay as Noah Rumburg, Mason Miller, Michael Gaier and Campbell Williams teamed up to post a mark of 1:33.14.

Gaier, Thomas Sebenoler, Rumburg and Miller also reached the podium in the 200 freestyle relay, closing sixth in 1:24.67, while the Patriots’ 400 freestyle relay team of Williams, John Franz, Rumburg and Miller finished ninth in 3:09.05.

Gaier, Williams and Miller placed as individuals, too.

Gaier closed third in the 100 butterfly (49.71 seconds) and eighth in the 50 freestyle (21.22 seconds), Williams finished 14th in the 100 freestyle (47.09 seconds) and Miller closed 16th in the 100 breaststroke.

The three other Olentangy schools had swimmers in finals, too, as did Delaware Hayes.

The Pioneers’ boys got a boost from Brady Farren, who finished third in the state in the 200 IM (1:51.44) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (50.04 seconds). Jamael Deek also had a top-10 showing, finishing eighth in the 500 freestyle in 4:38.83.

As for the relays, Orange’s 200 freestyle quartet of Farren, Caden Mahl, Deek and Caiden Dunn finished 10th in 1:26.82.

In girls’ action, Mia Boccio led the Pioneers, finishing 10th in the 50 freestyle (23.83 seconds) and 13th in the 100 freestyle (52.55 seconds). Lauren Moorhead was also solid, finishing sixth in the 100 backstroke (56.74 seconds) and 11th in the 200 IM (2:07.62).

Orange’s Augusta Ness and Liberty’s Kylie Moreland competed in the girls 1-meter diving event. Ness finished third with a score of 453.05 while Moreland was 15th with a score of 380.45.

Delaware Hayes’ best finish came in the girls 200 medley relay, where Mia Saksa, Kara Glesenkamp, Anna Lance and Natalie Fiant combined to finished 15th (1:48.35).

Olentangy got a boost from Adeline Espy, who finished fifth in the girls 100 backstroke (56.30 seconds) and sixth in the 50 freestyle (32.81 seconds).

Berlin’s best finish, meanwhile, came in the girls 200 freestyle relay, where Jin-Jae Robinson, Brenna Mowrey, Caitlynn Rousher and Leah Nebraska joined forces to finish 10th in 1:39.86.

Robinson, Mowrey, Makayla Cunningham and Nebraska placed in the 400 freestyle relay, too, closing 13th in 3:36.44.