3 Pillar Homes celebrating 25 years

The inside of 3 Pillar Homes’ Design Center located in Evans Farm in Lewis Center. Courtesy photo | 3 Pillar Homes 3 Pillar Homes’ Design Center is located at Evans Farm in Lewis Center. Courtesy photo | 3 Pillar Homes

For more than two decades, 3 Pillar Homes has been a mainstay in the home-building market of central Ohio. This year, the Powell-based company is celebrating 25 years of business under the leadership of founder Zenios Zenios.

Zenios, who grew up in his father’s construction business on the Greek island of Cyprus, built his first home in the United States in 1998 at 24 years old in order to pay for his Master of Business Administration degree studies at The Ohio State University. A short time later, 3 Pillar Homes was founded by Zenios as his portfolio began to expand thanks to references from his prior work.

Today, 3 Pillar Homes has footprints all around central Ohio, including Powell’s Loch Lomond Hills and Carriage Farms communities, Lewis Center’s Evans Farm and Villas at Old Harbor West communities, and Delaware’s Cliffshire community.

“As we commemorate this significant milestone, we find ourselves reflecting on an incredible journey that spans a quarter of a century — a journey that began with a vision, dedication, and the unwavering passion of Zenios Zenios, the visionary behind our esteemed custom homebuilding company,” a press release stated. “From humble beginnings 25 years ago, with Zenios at the helm, we have not only witnessed the evolution of our company but also the transformation of countless dreams into tangible, beautiful homes.”

The 3 Pillar name stems from the qualities Zenios learned from his father’s business. Those three pillars — honor, quality, and design — served as the foundation on which Zenios built his business and continue to serve as the objectives 3 Pillars strives to meet with each home.

Beyond constructing homes, 3 Pillar stated it has also taken pride in giving back to its communities by supporting charitable events, teams, and companies. “We believe in making a positive impact, not just through the homes we build but also by contributing to the well-being of the communities we are a part of,” the release stated.

The release went on to state, “In celebrating our 25-year anniversary, we are not only celebrating the accomplishments of the past but also eagerly anticipating the opportunities that lie ahead. The future holds the promise of new projects, fresh collaborations, and continued growth.

“To our clients, partners, employees, and everyone who has been a part of our story, we extend our deepest gratitude. As we commemorate 25 years of custom homebuilding, we do so with a sense of pride, gratitude, and excitement for what the future holds. Here’s to the next 25 years of building dreams, one home at a time.”

