Delaware Gazette

Balderson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Feb. 26, Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12) announced the nominees for admission to the U.S. Service Academies. The students were selected based on their outstanding academic achievement, leadership traits, extracurricular involvement, and a strong desire to serve their country.

Each year, the office of Congressman Balderson accepts applications from students across the 12th Congressional District who want to pursue an education at one of the five Service Academies and become career officers in the U.S. military.

“It is inspiring to see the dedication and promise displayed by these exceptional young men and women,” said Balderson. “Nominating students each year for our nation’s Service Academies is one of my greatest privileges as a Member of Congress. Their ambition to serve our country speaks volumes about their character and values, and I wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

• U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York: Dylan Armentrout, Bloom-Carroll High School; Parker Knapp, Columbus Academy; Layton Maybury, Granville High School; Francesca Parker, Big Walnut High School; and Parker Quillin, Indian Valley High School.

• U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland: Spencer Beckett, Granville High School; Andrew Bruner, Olentangy Berlin High School; Daniel Conant, Ohio State University; Mackenzie Gibson, Columbus School for Girls; Parker Knapp, Columbus Academy; Benjamin Krueck, St. Francis DeSales High School; Layton Maybury, Granville High School; Parker Quillin, Indian Valley High School; Cooper Rathburn, Bishop Hartley High school; and Jaycie Spires, Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

• U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado: Andrew Bassetti, Bishop Hartley High School; Spencer Beckett, Granville High School; Daniel Conant, Ohio State University; Parker Knapp, Columbus Academy; Abigail Krooner, William F. Fisher Catholic High School; Benjamin Krueck, St. Francis DeSales High School; Parker Quillin, Indian Valley High School; and Jaycie Spires, Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

• U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York: Parker Knapp, Columbus Academy, and Parker Quillin, Indian Valley High School.

Balderson recently held a reception at his office in Pickerington to honor this year’s nominees.

Submitted by the Office of Congressman Troy Balderson, who represents Ohio’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.