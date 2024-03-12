Bishops turn 5 DPs in win over Anchormen

Fifth-year shortstop D.J. Neff drove in 4 runs and took part in 3 of Ohio Wesleyan’s school-record-setting 5 double plays as the Bishop baseball team defeated Rhode Island College 10-6 on Monday in Fort Myers, Fla.

The 5 double plays turned by the Bishops tied the North Coast Athletic Conference record accomplished 5 times previously, most recently in 2021, and broke the school record of 4 accomplished 8 times previously, most recently against Bridgewater State on March 9, 2020.

Junior second baseman Noah Brazytis and sophomore first baseman Zane Vitense took part in all 5 double plays, with Brazytis serving as the pivot on 4 of them and starting the fifth, and all 5 ending with Vitense.

Sophomore righthander Hank Holman was the beneficiary of the first 4 twin killings, getting inning-ending double plays during the first, fourth, and fifth frames. Holman allowed one unearned run during his 5.0 innings of work on the way to recording the win.

Ohio Wesleyan took a 2-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by junior second baseman Ryan Duckworth and an RBI single by senior outfielder Edrick Padilla.

The Anchormen closed to within 2-1 on an RBI single by Parker Camelo, but the Bishops answered with RBI singles by Padilla and freshman third baseman Luke Johnson during a 3-run third, got an RBI double from Neff and a sacrifice fly by Padilla in the fourth, and a 3-run homer by Neff in the fifth to increase the lead to 10-1.

Neff went 4-for-5 with 4 runs scored and 4 RBI, Padilla was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, and junior outfielder Sammy Stoner went 3-for-5.

MEN’S GOLF

Freshman Carson Harmon led Ohio Wesleyan at the PCT Spring Break Challenge on Monday and Tuesday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

Calvin won the tournament with a 36-hole total of 596, defeating Southern Virginia by 13 shots. William Peace finished third with a total of 519, followed by Goucher (626), Ohio Wesleyan (639), Marymount (644), and Arcadia (654).

Ian Williams of William Peace won medalist honors with a one-over score of 145, finishing 3 shots ahead of Calvin’s Ethan Tiller.

Harmon finished ninth among individuals with a total of 153.

Senior Jamison Ellis finished 17th with a 159, senior Payne Johnson tied for 18th place at 160, junior Chris Whelton finished 31st with a 167, and freshman Chase Steininger placed 37th with a 176.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Senior Shanzay Ali, freshman Frankie Nuss, and freshman Lily Hershey were double winners for Ohio Wesleyan as the Bishops opened their spring trip with a 6-3 non-conference victory over Loras on Monday in Orlando, Fla.

Ali and senior Kaitlyn Quinn recorded an 8-3 win over Mary Breitbach and Dorothy Deans at No. 1 doubles, and Nuss and Hershey followed with an 8-6 decision over Clair Moore and Leia Papanicholas at No. 2 doubles.

Ali then defeated Breitbach by scores of 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Nuss was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Moore at No. 3 singles and Hershey posted a 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 triumph over Papanicholas at No. 4 singles.

Freshman Emma Pzedpelski defeated Ellie Kalina at No. 5 singles, winning by scores of 6-1, 6-2.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.