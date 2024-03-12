Delaware County Commissioner Barb Lewis swears in Patrick Myers for another term as Genoa Township fiscal officer. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Genoa Township makes park purchase

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township will acquire about 44 acres of land, which it will add to its park system next January.

The property, currently a family farm used for fall festivals and a pumpkin patch, is next to the 26-acre Jaycox Park on Lewis Center Road. The township will keep the barn and main buildings, as well as connect Jaycox and Lewis Center roads with a multi-use trail.

Genoa Township said the $2.4 million purchase used only $275,023 from its General Fund. The remainder was paid using Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation and American Rescue Plan funds.

“Competing with the pressure and resources of developers makes it difficult for township governments to acquire parkland given our very limited funds,” said Trustee Renee Vaughan, in a press release. “We are grateful to Bill and Lois Freeman for approaching Genoa Township with this opportunity and allowing us the time to apply for funding that ultimately made the preservation of the land and their family legacy possible.”

The acquisition was announced at the regular trustees meeting on March 7. Administrator Paul Wise said it would be up to the township’s Parks Advisory Committee to come up with a name for the park, since there is already a Freeman Road Park (on Freeman Road).

The new park won’t open until next year, but more information can be found at www.genoatwp.com/freemanfarm.

The March 7 trustees meeting began with Delaware County Commissioner Barb Lewis swearing in Patrick Myers for his fourth consecutive term as Genoa Township fiscal officer. Lewis, a former Genoa trustee herself, said she and Myers began running for those respective positions at the same time 16 years ago.

Also at the meeting, the Genoa Police Department was praised for its response to a swatting incident. It was also noted the township’s 2.1-mill road levy expires at the end of the year. Genoa maintains about 100 miles of roads.

In legislative action, the trustees approved:

• The annual vehicle purchases for the Police Department.

• Uniforms for the maintenance workers.

• Signage for the parks.

• The county’s new 911 Plan.

• The payment of annual dues to the county’s Regional Planning Commission.

• Appointments and resignations to the township’s boards, commissions and committees.

After an hour, the trustees went into executive session.

Vaughan chairs the Genoa Township Board of Trustees. Also on the board is Vice Chair Mark Antonetz and Connie Goodman.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.