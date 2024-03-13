Lecture to discuss future of NATO

Kinney

The Friday, March 15, Great Decisions lecture will explore the future of NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) with a presentation from Major Cecelia Kinney, USAF, and a Ph.D. student at The Ohio State University (speaking in her personal capacity).

The NATO alliance has been a major pillar of U.S. foreign policy for 75 years as a cornerstone of both Cold War and post-Cold War U.S. commitment to building a liberal international order to maintain peace, democracy and stability. However, recent domestic and international shifts have placed the future of the trans-Atlantic relationship on unstable ground. Great Decisions seeks to open a community discussion on this vital future question regarding the U.S. relationship within NATO in the coming years.

Kinney, an Air Force Institute of Technology student enrolled at The Ohio State University, is pursuing an Air Force-sponsored Ph.D. in political science. Kinney entered the Air Force in October 2009 as a Reserve Officer Training Corp graduate from the University of California Santa Cruz. She is a senior air battle manager with over 1,000 E-3 flight hours. Kinney has accrued over 250 combat hours deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Combined Defense of the Arabian Gulf. Prior to her current position, she was a student at Air Command and Staff College, where she earned a Masters of Military Operational Art and Science degree with a concentration in Joint All Domain Strategist.

The lecture will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the William Street United Methodist Church at 28 W. William St., Delaware. Those attending are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch. Coffee and tea will be provided.

The presentation will also be broadcast over Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85158448001.

For more information, visit www.greatdecisionsofdelawareoh.com.

The Great Decisions program is a series of free, public lectures from central Ohio foreign policy experts who explore pressing international topics of the day. Sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association, Great Decisions provides a series of eight published essays around which our local presenters base their discussions each week. The presentations include audience question-and-answer periods to engage in thoughtful discussion.

Submitted by Erinn Nicley.